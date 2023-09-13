The UFC crowned a new Middleweight Champion this past Saturday night as Sean Strickland knocked off superstar MMA ninja Israel Adesanya in surprisingly easy fashion.

Five potential opponents have been revealed for the new champ's next fight and a rematch with Adesanya is a smart bet. Former title holder Robert Whittaker offered stark take on Strickland's performance that Adesanya fans will not like.

Strickland himself also commented on the fight to UFC legend Daniel Cormier and his comments are surprising to many.

The two met briefly in an airport during which Strickland spilled the beans to the former UFC champ in candid fashion that could serve as jet fuel for ‘Izzy' in a potential rematch.

“We sat down and we talked for a minute and I asked him, ‘When you were in there, what did you feel?’ He was like, ‘I honestly couldn’t believe what was happening,'” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “He couldn’t believe what was happening.

Cormier continued, stating that Strickland was perplexed by what was taking place. The new UFC middleweight champ cruised to an easy victory in the Octagon in front of UFC President Dana White and millions watching at home on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

“He couldn’t grip what was happening because he was not only beating Adesanya, but he was beating Adesanya in a way that he couldn’t have even anticipated. He was like, ‘DC, I promise you, I didn’t think that the fight was going to be like that. I was having my way with him. I don’t understand.'”

Cormier concluded by saying that Strickland believes that Adesanya may have overlooked him in the match, and a rematch could be much tougher.

