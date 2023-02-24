UFC action continues with an intriguing fight in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Joe Solecki has been desperately looking for a fight since his fight last week got scrapped, and the UFC is answering by offering him Carl Deaton making his debut at 33-years old. Tune in to this fight that the UFC put together in just a week. Check out our UFC odds series for our Solecki-Deaton prediction and pick.

Joe Solecki has a record of 12-3 and has gone 4-1 in his time with the UFC. His last time out saw him get a win against a very game opponent in Alex da Silva where Solecki was able to control the fight from the ground. He’ll look to build off recent success as he was supposed to be fighting last week. The UFC found him an opponent last-minute and he’ll be looking to get the job done quickly. Solecki stands 5’9″ with a 70.5-inch reach.

Carl Deaton is 17-5 in his MMA career and will be making his UFC debut on just a week’s notice after Solecki’s opponent pulled out last week. Deaton has fought on a number of smaller promotions including PFL, and is coming off of a win in a fight just four months ago. He’ll be making a big dream come true as he debuts at 33-years old hoping to get a win as the huge underdog. Carl Deaton stands 5’6″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Joe Solecki-Carl Deaton Odds

Joe Solecki: -590

Carl Deaton: +410

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +128

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -166

How to Watch Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Joe Solecki Will Win

Joe Solecki doesn’t care who he’s fighting at this point, as long as there’s a fight. He’s been eager to get back into the octagon after some time away and will hope to provide some more excitement than we’ve seen in the past. He has a clear game plan every time he’s out. Solecki uses his strong frame and experienced wrestling to take opponents down and hold them down. While it’s not exciting for fans, it’s very effective inside the octagon and has reflected in his good record.

Solecki will have a huge strength advantage and will have been training for a fight for months now. He’s eager to get in there and get a win. He’ll just have to confident and careful against an opponent who really has nothing to lose. Solecki will more than likely take Deaton down and try to ground-and-pound his way to a win.

Why Carl Deaton Will Win

Carl Deaton was fighting in the regional circuit just a week ago until he received the call for this UFC bout. There’s no telling how his shape will be heading into a short notice bout, but his last two fights have seen him have some success. He has good scrambles in wrestling situations and can get up from the ground quickly. He’ll be outsized by Solecki here, so his success will hinge on whether he can get up from under his opponent.

Deaton has also displayed a very good chin in his fights and can take a shot. However, his competition over the course of his career hasn’t been very good at all, and yet he’s still faced adversity. He’ll have to really display his toughness in this one and make the fight as dirty as possible to try and pull off the huge upset.

Final Joe Solecki-Carl Deaton Prediction & Pick

All the respect in the world to Carl Deaton for taking this fight on short notice at this stage of his career. It shows he’s game to go in there and give the fans a good scrap. However, I think Solecki will have the more solid game plan as he’ll be really hungry for a win. I expect a dominant performance, let’s take Solecki to finish the fight by TKO for a change.

Final Joe Solecki-Carl Deaton Prediction & Pick: Joe Solecki (-590); by KO/TKO (+1000)