Our coverage of UFC Fight Night’s Main Card continues with a Catchweight (215 lb) bout rescheduled from two weeks ago. No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov of Ukraine will go to battle with No. 8 ranked Ryan Spann representing Fortis MMA. This fight has serious implications at the top of the division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Krylov-Spann prediction and pick.

Nikita Krylov is 29-9 as a mixed martial artist and has a UFC record of 10-7. He’s been a mainstay in the light heavyweight division and has faced some of the best competition it has to offer. While he’s dropped a few fights throughout his tenure, many of them have been to top opponents who later went on to challenge for a title. He’ll be riding high after putting away Alexander Gustafsson and beating Volkan Oezdemir in his last two fights. Krylov pulled out of this fight two weekends ago due to an illness during his weight cut. Krylov stands 6’3″ with a 77.5-inch reach.

Ryan Spann has an overall record of 21-7 and is 7-2 in the UFC. After making a huge splash on DWCS in 2018, Spann went on to tear through the division and stop some of the toughest fighters. He’s been able to win in a number of different ways, finishing with chokes and knocking opponents out with his powerful hands. He’s currently coming off two consecutive wins against Dominick Reyes and Ion Cutelaba and will be hot heading into this one. Spann stands 6’5″ and has an 81.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Nikita Krylov-Ryan Spann Odds

Nikita Krylov: -172

Ryan Spann: +140

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +390

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -650

How to Watch Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Nikita Krylov Will Win

Nikita Krylov continues to prove he is one of the division’s best with his powerful striking and solid fundamentals. He’s good everywhere the fight takes him and his strong frame is a problem for many opponents. In the striking game, Krylov is extremely long and will fight at range with jabs and kicks to the body. He’s eager to throw high head kicks when given the chance and will land vicious elbows when sucked in close. Up against the cage, Krylov does a lot of work in pressing his opponents and softening them up with knees up the middle.

Krylov will have to make sure his hands are up and his defense is sound against Ryan Spann. Krylov has shown that he has a great chin, but at this point of his career, it’s never a safe bet to get hit with big shots, especially with the illness that got this fight cancelled in the first place. Krylov will likely look to his wrestling game for an advantage as he’ll have the better top pressure in this one. The longer this fight goes, the better shot Krylov has at grinding out a win.

Why Ryan Spann Will Win

Ryan Spann has looked great in his last two performances and most notably said that his last fight against Dominick Reyes was the first time he’s ever trained for a fight. Going 6-2 in the UFC without properly training for a fight is as impressive as it gets and his dominant win over Reyes showed that the sky is the limit for Spann if he can apply himself to the training. He’s got an ideal frame for light heavyweight that gives him a height and reach advantage over Krylov. Spann has very good defensive jiu-jitsu and loves to lock up guillotines with his long arms. On the feet, he’s a seasoned kick boxer and does a tremendous job of slipping in and out of range.

Spann’s distance control is the X-factor coming into this fight. Krylov will do his worst damage from in close, so Spann should use the reach to his advantage and keep Krylov at distance. Spann will be able to throw the harder shots but will have to be cautious for punches coming back his way. Krylov is a good counter-striker, so it’ll be crucial for Spann to keep his hands up.

Final Nikita Krylov-Ryan Spann Prediction & Pick

Both fighters have great skill and power in the stand-up game. Krylov is stronger in the wrestling and clinch situations, but Spann has an edge in the striking and boxing. Nikita Krylov is the more skilled fighter by a slight margin, but the fact that Spann will have fully trained for this fight tells me that we have yet to see the best version of him.

The biggest facotr here will be the health of Nikita Krylov and how his body will handle not having to cut weight again. While Krylov is favored, and rightfully so, the prediction lies with Ryan Spann and his ability to continue evolving his game. Spann has put away opponents with striking similar to Krylov’s, so he’ll have an idea of what needs to be done to secure a win.

Final Nikita Krylov-Ryan Spann Prediction & Pick: Ryan Spann (+140)