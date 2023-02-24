The UFC Fight Night Prelims continue with an extremely exciting and action-packed fight in the Flyweight (125 lb) Division. “The Jamaican Sensation” and UFC mainstay Ode Osbourne will take on the newest surging prospect in the division Charles “InnerG” Johnson. You won’t want to miss a second of this action! Check out our UFC odds series for our Osbourne-Johnson prediction and pick.

Ode Osbourne is 11-5 in his career and has gone 3-3 in his UFC career since featuring on Dana White’s Contender Series. After two impressive wins against CJ Vergara and Zarrukh Adashev, Osbourne was knocked out by Tyson Nam his last time out. He’s taken a considerable amount of time off since and will be eager to get back on track and get a win. Osbourne stands 5’7″ with a 72-inch reach.

Charles Johnson is 13-3 in his MMA career and has gone 2-1 in this UFC. Since his debut fight against surging prospect Mohammed Mokaev where he lost a decision, Johnson has bounced back impressively and will be looking for his third straight win. He was especially good his last time out against Jimmy Flick where he dominated the striking and won by TKO. He’ll look to continue his rise up the ranks with a win here. Johnson stands 5’9″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Ode Osbourne-Charles Johnson Odds

Ode Osbourne: +132

Charles Johnson: -162

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +128

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -164

How to Watch Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ode Osbourne Will Win

Ode Osbourne has gained the hearts of many fans with his wild fighting style and the range of strikes he’s willing to experiment with in the cage. He has very quick hands and will throw kicks to all three levels. With his long reach, Osbourne does a good job of keeping his opponents at range and touching them from the outside with his jab.

Osbourne’s main concern is that he will have had more time away from the octagon than Johnson. He keeps his hands down in his stance and often gets hit by big shots. His chin has been compromised in the past and his fighting style isn’t exactly conservative. He’ll have to fight smart and avoid the accurate shots of Charles Johnson to have a chance as the slight underdog.

Why Charles Johnson Will Win

Charles Johnson continues to improve every time he steps into the octagon and is slowly becoming a nightmare matchup for anyone in the 125lb division. He’s extremely big for a flyweight and does a great job of using his size in the clinch and on the ground. He’s got dangerous jiu-jitsu and lightning fast scrambles in the wrestling. Johnson couples this with a solid Muay Thai base and is looking more crisp with his striking each time out.

Charles Johnson is the much more complete fighter here and will have a slight size advantage. If he can stay consistent on the feet while covering up from the wild attacks of Osbourne, it’ll open up opportunities in the wrestling where Johnson can chase submissions. He’s got the better jiu-jitsu than Osbourne so look for him to rely on his fundamentals in this one.

Final Ode Osbourne-Charles Johnson Prediction & Pick

This matchup will be extremely exciting as both fighters have a fun style of fighting. While I think Ode Osbourne will be able to land a few shots, the movement of Johnson and his ability to change levels instantly will be a huge advantage here. Johnson is a very complete mixed martial artist and his progression is something to follow closely. He can one day contend for a belt at Flyweight. Look for him to continue the success in this one; I love the line on him.

Final Ode Osbourne-Charles Johnson Prediction & Pick: Charles Johnson (-162)