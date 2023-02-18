The Main Care action continues for UFC Fight Night and will be continuing with this fight in the Light Heavyweight (205lb) Division. William Knight will do battle with Poland’s Marcin Prachnio. Don’t blink, both of these guys can shut the lights off! Check out our UFC odds series for our Knight-Prachnio prediction and pick.

William Knight is 11-4 in his MMA career and has gone 4-3 in his time with the UFC. He’s currently coming off two consecutive losses, including a bad TKO loss to Devin Clark in his last fight. His last few contests were fought at heavyweight, but Knight has now shed the extra pounds and is looking great in his cut to the 205lb division. He’ll be looking to get back on track against another struggling fighter. Knight stands 5’10” with a 73-inch reach.

Marcin Prachnio is 15-6 overall and has gone 2-4 in his UFC stint. Starting off his UFC career by losing his first three fights (all by TKO in the first round), Prachnio was able to secure two back-to-back wins and salvage his time in the promotion. He lost his last fight, however, to Philipe Lins by unanimous decision. He’ll look for better luck against Knight as he hopes to avoid another loss. Prachnio stands 6’3″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: William Knight-Marcin Prachnio Odds

William Knight: -126

Marcin Prachnio: +108

Over (2.5) rounds: +126

Under (2.5) rounds: -160

How to Watch William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why William Knight Will Win

William Knight grew as a favorite among fans for his incredible stature, looking more like an interior lineman rather than a fighter. However, Knight manages to improve each time he fights and is able to add new wrinkles to his game. The wrinkle in this fight is that Knight will be moving down to light heavyweight and after getting a look at him on the scales, he looks great for the weight class.

Knight is a devastating power puncher that physically imposes his opponents. Knight loves to dip left and throw the huge overhand right, so look for him to land this shot against the taller opponent. With his size, Knight will often labor his shots and doesn’t do a great job of disguising his attacks. He’s also a tough opponent to shake if he wraps his hands around you, so expect Prachnio to have some issues with the strength advantage Knight has over him. If William Knight can fight smart and score points at the end of each round, he should do enough to win.

Why Marcin Prachnio Will Win

Marcin Prachnio hasn’t had a great tenure in the UFC and will have to win this fight in order to keep his career alive. the 6’3″ Pole has a great frame for the light heavyweight division, but has not been able to translate his intangible skills into a win. Prachnio likes to lead with his jab and does a good job fighting with knees and elbows in clinch situations. Recently, he’s lacked sufficient output in his fights and often gets behind on the striking totals early.

For Prachnio to be successful in this one, he’ll have to be extra-disciplined with his guard and not let the power shots of Knight get through. We’ve seen Prachnio’s chin waver in fights where he takes damage early, and the three consecutive first-round TKO losses pose a huge question mark for his durability. Having a significant heigh advantage, look for Prachnio to sprawl during takedowns and throw offense while he’s pressed against the cage by Knight.

Final William Knight-Marcin Prachnio Prediction & Pick

Prachnio was very high on my list until his last fight with Devin Clark. Prachnio failed to provide any offense against the stronger opponent and turned in an awful performance. Despite his losses, William Knight seems to be an improving mixed martial artist each time he steps in the cage. I love the cut down a weight class for him as I think it will only add to his power advantage over Prachnio. I like William Knight here with the prediction.

Final William Knight-Marcin Prachnio Prediction & Pick: William Knight (-126)