UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs.Chan Sung Jung continues on the main card with a co-main event fight in the light heavyweight division with a rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith is coming off back-to-back losses into this rematch meanwhile, Spann comes into this fight with one loss in his last three fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Smith-Spann prediction and pick.

Anthony Smith (36-18) is in a bit of rut as of late losing a lopsided fight to Johnny Walker and getting beaten down by Magomed Ankalaev. For him to get back on track he will need to defeat a familiar foe who was his last win back in 2021 when he takes on Ryan Spann this Saturday in Singapore.

Ryan Spann (21-8) looked like he was on the rise and could be close to a top-10 ranking until he fell flat against Nikita Krylov. He was looking good until he wasn't and suffered defeat and now will be looking to right the ship and get one back against Anthony Smith who the latter tapped him out midway through round one in their last encounter back in 2021.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Singapore Odds: Anthony Smith-Ryan Spann Odds

Anthony Smith: +108

Ryan Spann: -130

How to Watch Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/ 3:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Anthony Smith Will Win

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann will meet again in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Singapore on August 26. Smith won their first meeting by first-round submission, and he is the slight underdog in this rematch.

Smith is a more experienced and well-rounded fighter than Spann. He has a strong wrestling background and is also a dangerous striker. Spann is a powerful puncher, but he is not as well-rounded as Smith. In their first fight, Smith was able to take Spann down and control him on the ground. He eventually submitted Spann with a rear-naked choke. It is likely that Smith will use a similar game plan in the rematch. However, Smith will have to be wary of the power that Spann possesses and will be throwing back his way. The way that Smith has been getting hit a lot lately he will need to do a much better job defensively if he's thinking about righting the ship getting back on track.

Why Ryan Spann Will Win

Ryan Spann is a powerful striker with a knockout power in both hands. He is also a very durable fighter and he has only been knocked out once in his UFC career. Smith is a more well-rounded fighter, but he is not as powerful as Spann which the current state of Smith could be the difference maker in this matchup.

In their first fight, Smith was able to take Spann down and controlled him on the ground, and submitted him midway through the first round. However, Spann is likely that Spann will be more cautious in the rematch and he will avoid getting taken down by Smith. Spann has also improved his striking since their first fight. He is now more confident in his striking and he is not afraid to stand and trade with Smith. Smith is a good striker, but he is not as powerful as Spann. If Spann can land his punches, he has a good chance of knocking Smith out much like Johnny Walker almost did and just like Magomed Ankalaev was able to accomplish.

Final Anthony Smith-Ryan Spann Prediction & Pick

This fight could be reminiscent of the first one between these two fighters but with the current state of both fighters, we should see a different outcome this go around. Smith seems to be a completely different fighter than he was two years ago as he just doesn't take damage the same anymore and while his defense wasn't there much back then it certainly isn't there at all now. Spann is someone who can take full advantage of the defensive lapses that Smith possesses. We have seen Spann put away fighters with just short elbows against the cage or a stiff jab at range, he has the power to really put a hurting on Smith which is what I expect will happen early in this matchup.

Final Anthony Smith-Ryan Spann Prediction & Pick: Ryan Spann (-130)