The UFC Vegas 76 Main Card continues from The Apex as we bring you another prediction and pick for this next fight in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. UFC newcomer and future contender Ismael Bonfim makes the walk to face off against France's Benoit Saint Denis. You won't want to miss a second of this banger! Check out our UFC odds series for our Bonfim-Saint Denis prediction and pick.

Ismael Bonfim is 19-3 as a professional fighter and is 1-0 after winning his debut on short notice. He earned a contract on Dana White's Contender Series along with his brother Gabriel Bonfim. The two made a tremendous splash with their performances and looked like ready UFC contenders during their debuts. Bonfim scored a sensational flying knee KO of Terrance McKinney and officially established himself as the next threat at 155. Bonfim stands 5'8″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Benoit Saint Denis is 10-1 as a professional fighter and has gone 2-1 in his fights with the UFC. He lost his debut fight to Elizeu Zaleski at UFC 267, but rebounded with back-to-back wins against Niklas Stolze and Gabriel Miranda in his last two fights. He notched those two wins by submission and knockout, proving he's a dangerous opponent wherever the fight takes place. Saint Denis stands 5'11” with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 76 Odds: Ismael Bonfim-Benoit Saint Denis Odds

Ismael Bonfim: -320

Benoit Saint Denis: +245

Over 1.5 rounds: -186

Under 1.5 rounds: +144

How to Watch Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint Denis

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Ismael Bonfim Will Win

Ismael Bonfim put the entire MMA world on notice when he made his UFC debut against Terrance McKinney in January of 2023. Billed as an underdog making his debut against a lethal fighter, Bonfim looked like the more experienced guy in the cage and landed one of the cleanest knockouts we'll see in 2023. Him and his brother, Gabriel, look every bit of ready to be in the UFC and probably could have made their appearances sooner. Bonfim is a perfectly crisp striker that doesn't overextend and keeps his shots accurate. He has a ton of power and can use his legs to attack just as effectively. He's also a tremendous grappler and can control the fight on the ground against lesser opponents.

To win this fight, Ismael Bonfim truly just has to be himself. He's levels above his opponent in the striking department and he's likely to end the fight with a choke if it hits the mat. Saint Denis will be coming back with some serious power, so Bonfim should look to stay smart and limit the damage he takes. He's done a great job of not getting hit in his previous fights, but has shown that his chin will not waver if he does end up getting cracked. If Bonfim can show up and do half of what he did against Terrance McKinney in his debut, he'll finish this fight easily.

Why Benoit Saint Denis Will Win

Benoit Saint Denis did a great job of learning from his UFC debut and truly turned his game up to a higher level in his following fights. Against Niklas Solze, Saint Denis used his grappling advantage and sunk in a rear naked choke after hurting him on the feet. In his next fight, Saint Denis let his hands fly and found his opponent's chin, showing off the sneaky power that he possesses. He throws a lot of force behind his shots and is a technical striker. While he's not the most accurate, he has one-punch knockout ability and can take a shot as he tries to close the distance.

Beniot Saint Denis comes in as slightly more experienced in the UFC than his opponent, so it could be a good spot for him to show some veteran prowess and dig deep into his bag of tricks. He'll be outmatched by Bonfim as far as raw skills go, but he'll be the bigger man with more power behind his shots. If Saint Denis can eat a few shots while he makes his way in, we could see him land a couple bombs and possibly hurt Bonfim. Don't count him out at any point of the fight as he's constantly threatening and will march forward relentlessly if he knows he's down on the scorecards.

Final Ismael Bonfim-Benoit Saint Denis Prediction & Pick

It says a lot about Ismael Bonfim as a fighter if he's this big of a favorite in just his second UFC fight. Benoit Saint Denis is no slouch, however, and will be a constant threat to end the fight with a knockout at any point. To make a safe prediction, it's hard to go against Ismael Bonfim and the trajectory he seems to be on. He's the easy pick to win this fight and look for him to add another convincing performance to his resume. For added value, take him to finish the fight.

Final Ismael Bonfim-Benoit Saint Denis Prediction & Pick: Ismael Bonfim (-320); Wins by KO/TKO (+195)