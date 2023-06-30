UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov kicks off the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Kevin Lee and Rinat Fakhretinov. Lee is making his second debut with the UFC coming off a win meanwhile, Fakhretdinov coming into this matchup riding a 16-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lee-Fakhretdinov prediction and pick.

Kevin Lee (19-7) is coming into his second stint with the UFC with just a 2-2 record in his last 4 fights. His most recent win was a catchweight fight against Diego Sanchez in Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion Eagle FC. He has since been sidelined due to injuring his knee which needed surgery. This will be his first fight since March 2022 and will be looking to

Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-2) is coming off beating down Bryan Battle in his UFC debut with relentless pressure, takedowns, and ground-and-pound. Kevin Lee would be the most notable win of his career and would put his name on the map in the welterweight division.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 76 Odds: Kevin Lee-Rinat Fakhretdinov Odds

Kevin Lee: +172

Rinat Fakhretdinov: -215

Over Rounds: N/A

Under Rounds: N/A

How to Watch Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Kevin Lee Will Win

Kevin Lee has fought in 18 UFC fights, winning 11 of them. He has also fought against some of the best fighters in the lightweight division and welterweight divisions, including Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos. Fakhretdinov, on the other hand, has only fought in two UFC fights and has not faced the same level of competition as Lee.

While Fakhretdinov has good striking skills, Lee is a more well-rounded striker with a wider range of techniques. Lee has also won several fights by knockout, showing that he has the power to finish fights on the feet. Lee is a strong wrestler and has used his wrestling skills to control his opponents in previous fights. Fakhretdinov has a background in sambo, which is similar to wrestling, but Lee's experience and skill in wrestling will give him an advantage in this matchup.

Why Rinat Fakhretdinov Will Win

Fakhretdinov enters UFC on ESPN 47 riding a 19-fight winning streak. He hasn't suffered a defeat since June 2013, and just two fights into his UFC career, he has already made a name for himself in the promotion. This winning streak shows that Fakhretdinov has the ability to win fights and could continue his success against Lee.

Fakhretdinov has good striking skills and has won several fights by knockout. While Lee is also a good striker, Fakhretdinov's power could be the key to victory in this matchup. Lee has not fought in the UFC since March 2022. While he has been training during his layoff, there is always a chance that ring rust could affect his performance in the octagon. Fakhretdinov, on the other hand, has fought twice in the UFC in 2023 and will be more comfortable in the octagon.

Final Kevin Lee-Rinat Fakhretdinov Prediction & Pick

It's going to be interesting to see what kind of shape Kevin Lee is in coming off a 16-month layoff and knee surgery. He also has yet to win a single fight at welterweight in his entire career and is now facing the biggest and strongest opponent he's faced thus far in his career. I believe Fakhretdinov can match the wrestling and overpower Lee with his grappling and ground-and-pound en route to a late finish or unanimous decision victory.

Final Kevin Lee-Rinat Fakhretdinov Prediction & Pick: Rinat Fakhretdinov (-215)