UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva continues on the prelims in the featherweight division with a fight between Austin Lingo and Melquizael Costa. Both Lingo and Costa are coming off submission losses in their last fight and are looking to get back on track this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lingo-Costa prediction and pick.

Austin Lingo (9-2) is coming off a loss to Nate Landwehr who submitted him in the second round via rear-naked choke. Lingo is naturally a brawler by trade that likes to stand and bang with his opponent which will make for an exciting fight against Melquizael Costa this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

Melquizael Costa (19-6) took a very tough fight on short notice when he took on Thiago Moises at UFC 283 and was submitted via rear-naked choke in the second round by the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion. Costa had some success against Moises on the feet but the grappling was too much for him to overcome. He will be looking to get his first win inside the octagon this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: Austin Lingo-Melquizael Costa Odds

Austin Lingo: +176

Melquizael Costa: -220

Over 2.5 Rounds: -122

Under 2.5 Rounds: -104

How to Watch Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Austin Lingo Will Win

Austin Lingo is set to face Melquizael Costa in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. Lingo will be looking to lay hands on Costa in this matchup against two highly-skilled strikers. He loves to get into brawls with his opponents and that is what he is going to have to do against the more technical striker in Costa.

Lingo is at his best when he gets into the face of his opponent and makes the fight ugly as long as he doesn't get caught in the process. If this is a clean fight striking at a distance Lingo will certainly be on the losing end but if he is able to walk through the fire, push the pace and be the aggressor he can cause the upset in this matchup.

Why Melquizael Costa Will Win

Melquizael Costa is set to face Austin Lingo in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend. Costa has shown impressive striking skills in his previous fights, with high striking accuracy. If he can effectively utilize his striking and land-clean shots, he could potentially dictate the pace of the fight and potentially finish Lingo.

While both fighters have had mixed results in their UFC careers, Costa has more professional experience than Lingo, with a record of 19-6. While Lingo has a couple more fights inside the octagon, Costa has almost three times the amount of professional MMA experience. Training over at Chute Boxe in Sao Paulo, Brazil he gets in high-level training and you know the type of fighter that will his and that is an exceptional Muay Thai striker with good Brazilian Jiu Jitsu background which will help him a ton in this matchup against Lingo to get his first UFC win.

Final Austin Lingo-Melquizael Costa Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an explosive fight between two high-level strikers. This will be Lingo's first fight against a southpaw in the UFC which will give a bit of a different feel for him coming into this matchup. Costa is a dangerous Muay Thai striker that will give Lingo a ton of problems at range with his kicks and long-range attacks. If Lingo doesn't get inside boxing and land hands on Costa it's going to be a long night for him. Ultimately, Costa will go head-to-head and toe-to-toe with Lingo on the feet but he will hurt him at some point and finish him in the latter portion of this fight.

Final Austin Lingo-Melquizael Costa Prediction & Pick: Melquizael Costa (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-122)