UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos kicks off the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Juliana Miller and Luana Santos. Miller is coming off her first loss inside the octagon meanwhile, Santos is coming off back-to-back wins as she makes her UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Miller-Santos prediction and pick.

Juliana Miller (3-2) the Ultimate Fighter Season 30 winner took her first loss inside the octagon when she got dominated in all facets of the game against Veronica Hardy. Hardy was able to land the more significant strikes along with valuable top control to get the unanimous decision. Juliana “Killer” Miller will look to rebound and get back on track when she takes on promotional newcomer Luana Santos.

Luana Santos (5-1) is the newest addition to the women's flyweight division. She comes into her debut fight on a two-fight winning streak with her lone loss being a very close split decision loss. She has shown some well-rounded skillset in her time as a professional and will be looking to put on a show in her first fight with her newest promotion when she takes on Juliana Miller at UFC Vegas 78.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 78 Odds: Juliana Miller-Luana Santos Odds

Juliana Miller: +124

Luana Santos: -152

Over 2.5 Rounds: -215

Under 2.5 Rounds: +166

How to Watch Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Juliana Miller Will Win

Juliana Miller looked like a star in the making when she ran through each of her opponents en route to winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 30. That same momentum didn't roll over into her UFC debut when she took on Veronica Hardy who was making her return to the octagon after a lengthy layoff. She was beaten by Hardy in every facet of the fight which halted her hype rather quickly.

Miller will take on newly signed prospect Luana Santos who will be making her UFC debut this weekend at UFC Vegas 78. Santos is a grappler by trade much like Miller which will work in Miller's favor. That will give her ample opportunities to reverse position, get on top, and dominate from there as she has in her previous fights. As long as she doesn't keep this fight at kicking range she has a legitimate chance to get back on track and win this fight.

Why Luana Santos Will Win

Luana Santos will make her UFC debut on the heels of back-to-back wins while putting her last opponent to sleep with a standing guillotine choke. She has shown a well-rounded skillset in her short professional MMA career. While she isn't a striker by trade, she has shown in her last fight that she pop in her strikes when she sat down Bartira Rodrigues before jumping on her neck for the finish.

Santos gets to take on Juliana Miller who's by far the most dangerous opponent that she has faced thus far in her career. With that said, she does have the ability to even beat Miller at her own game. Santos is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt in her own right and she does a much better job at getting the fight to the mat seeing as she is also a judo black belt. On the feet, it looks like she is a lot more comfortable and confident than Miller which looks to be her biggest advantage in this matchup. Santos has all the skills to be victorious in her UFC debut as long as she is on her game.

Final Juliana Miller-Luana Santos Prediction & Pick

This should be a good scrap between two primarily grapplers in this women's flyweight matchup. Miller has shown tendencies to get outworked and doesn't show the ability to fight through adversity. If Santos can just be the aggressor on the feet, throw volume, and land takedowns while defending the submissions off of Miller's back she should be able to replicate the same type of fight Miller had with Hardy.

Santos just looks more offensively and defensively sound in all areas much more than Miller. Miller just seems to be outmatched at the elite level and it could certainly be tenfold here in this matchup against another prospect like herself. Ultimately, Santos should do as she pleases on the feet utilizing her solid 1-2's along with her kicks from the outside and then use her hip tosses right into side mount or scarf hold where she has finished two of her opponents on the regional scene to get her first win of her UFC career against Juliana Miller.

Final Juliana Miller-Luana Santos Prediction & Pick: Luana Santos (-152), Over 2.5 Rounds (-215)