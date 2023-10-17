UFC Vegas 81 was one of the best events at the UFC Apex this season. We had the pleasure of watching two of the best featherweight contenders in the UFC go to battle for five full rounds which capped off a great night of fights.

What a comeback win from Barboza after getting absolute dominated in the first round🤯

Full Fight Highlights🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ka7GcrCh9l

Sodiq Yusuff came out firing on all cylinders in round one hurting Edson Barboza and having him on skates in the early portion of round one. Barboza, like the veteran he is, was able to weather the early storm and then break down Yusuff for the remainder of the fight. Starting in round two, Barboza started chipping away at Yusuff with leg and body kicks, which opened his arsenal as the rounds progressed.

It was in round three that the tides turned for the better for Barboza and he started to pull away. He landed his patented wheel kick which had Yusuff on wobbly legs almost getting the finish. After that round three, it was all Barboza just landing the more telling shots and just having more gas in the tank to keep pressing forward. Yusuff gave it his all in the first round and slowly faded as the rounds went one by one. Ultimately, the pace and the pressure ended up being too much for Yusuff as he dropped the decision unanimously giving him only his second loss of his UFC career.

Sodiq Yusuff is still one of the top featherweight contenders that the UFC has to offer. Let's take a look at what could be next for the UFC featherweight contender.

Dan Ige

Sodiq Yusuff suffered a disappointing setback in his main event fight against Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night 230, but he should have the opportunity to rebound against another top featherweight contender in Dan Ige. Yusuff and Ige are both coming off losses, but they are still two of the most exciting and talented fighters in the division. Yusuff is a powerful striker with a knack for finishing fights, while Ige is a durable and well-rounded fighter who is always game for a scrap.

A matchup between Yusuff and Ige would be a banger from start to finish. Both fighters love to throw strikes and neither of them is afraid to take risks in the cage. It would be a great opportunity for both fighters to prove that they are still top contenders in the featherweight division. Also, a fight between Yusuff and Ige would be a very competitive fight. Both fighters are evenly matched and they both have the potential to win. It would be a great fight to watch and it would be a good way to determine who is the better fighter and who deserves to move up the rankings in the featherweight division.

Lerone Murphy

Sodiq Yusuff is a rising star in the UFC featherweight division, but he suffered a setback in his last fight against Edson Barboza. Yusuff is still ranked No. 12 in the division, but he needs to get back on track in order to continue his climb up the rankings. A good next fight for Yusuff would be Lerone Murphy. Murphy is also a rising star in the featherweight division, and he is currently ranked No. 13. Murphy is coming off a win over Gabriel Santos at UFC 286, and he is looking to make a statement in his next fight.

A matchup between Yusuff and Murphy would be a very exciting fight. Both fighters are aggressive strikers with a lot of power. Yusuff is known for his heavy counters and right hand, while Murphy is known for his devastating punching power and forward pressure. A fight between Yusuff and Murphy would be a very close fight. Both fighters are evenly matched and they both have the potential to win. It would be a great fight to watch and it would be a good way to determine who is the better fighter and who deserves to move up the rankings in the featherweight division.

Bryce Mitchell

Sodiq Yusuff is coming off a tough loss to Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 81, but he should have the opportunity to rebound against another top featherweight contender in Bryce Mitchell.

Yusuff and Mitchell are both exciting and talented fighters. Yusuff is a powerful striker with a knack for finishing fights, while Mitchell is a well-rounded fighter with a strong ground game. A matchup between the two would be a great opportunity for both fighters to prove that they are still top contenders in the featherweight division. Mitchell is coming off a big win against Dan Ige to get back on track while Yusuff has only lost his second fight of his UFC career. The contrast in styles would make a great fight for the fans that could make a win against the other could propel them up the rankings.