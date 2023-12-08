The UFC Vegas 83 Featured Prelim is a banger! Check out our UFC odds series for our Song-Jousset prediction and pick.

The time has come for another prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 83 as we turn our attention towards the Featured Prelim of the night taking place in the Welterweight (185) Division. Scrappy veteran Song Kenan of China will take on France's Kevin Jousset in an ultra-close fight between talented strikers. Check out our UFC odds series for our Song-Jousset prediction and pick.

Song Kenan (21-7) has gone 5-3 since joining the UFC roster in 2017. His last two losses to Max Griffin and Ian Garry both came by way of TKO punches on the ground. Song redeemed himself with a unanimous decision victory over Rolando Bedoya in his last fight. Now, he'll come into this one looking to silence another young, talented prospect. Song stands 6'0″ with a 71.5-inch reach.

Kevin Jousset (9-2) will make his second walk to the UFC octagon after beating Kiefer Crosbie during his last fight. Jousset made that fight look easy as he notched the submission win in the first round. It marked his fourth consecutive win and he'll be able to dramatically increase his stock if he can put together another show-stopping performance against the veteran. Jousset stands 6'2″ with a 75-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 83 Odds: Song Kenan-Kevin Jousset Odds

Song Kenan: +130

Kevin Jousset: -155

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

Why Song Kenan Will Win

Song Kenan was billed as a heavy underdog against Rolando Bedoya during his last fight. He wasn't given much credit following his back-to-back losses, but Song quickly reminded everyone what a balanced fighter he was when he dominated Bedoya for all three rounds of their fight. He's a very strong striker and throws his shots with great technicality. He's always willing to get physical with his opponent and his strength often serves as a big advantage in the clinch for him. With the toughness he displayed during his last fight, Song Kenan will be a very hard guy to put away during this one.

Song will come into this fight as the betting underdog once again. He has nine submission-wins under his belt and he's never been submitted himself. At his age, he can't take too many clean shots to the head and still keep his same energy. He'll have to avoid big punches from Jousset and this fight may look more like a kickboxing exhibition if both fighters choose to stand. Still, Song Kenan will have the advantage with his grappling and should do everything he can to try and put Jousset on his back in this fight.

Why Kevin Jousset Will Win

Kevin Jousset began his career becoming a skilled Judo practitioner, which can be attested by his 66% takedown accuracy through just one UFC fight thus far. He trains out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand under Eugene Bareman and has a ton of world-class training partners to work with each day. His game has evolved nicely and he has a great physical frame for the way he fights. While he stands tall and doesn't use a ton of circular movement, Jousset is extremely good at closing the distance and using his reach to pressure opponents with his stance. He keeps his hands very low, but it allows for him to snap his jabs quickly and always throw kicks with great power.

Kevin Jousset's best defense comes when he's moving his head in the striking exchanges. He's comfortable with standing across from his opponent, but he uses head and torso movement to lean away from shots as he's always looking to counter. He'll have a tough test in trying to get a feel for Song Kenan as his opponent could push the action and make this a scrap immediately. Jousset won his last fight by using his Judo and taking his opponents back. Within five seconds, he had sinked in the rear naked choke. Expect him to look for a similar finish in this one.

Final Song Kenan-Kevin Jousset Prediction & Pick

Kevin Jousset is listed as the small favorite here due to his training from City Kickboxing and the reach advantage he'll have during this fight. Jousset tends to start slow and will feel his opponent out for the first round. We saw him eat a ton of shots during his first fight, but he was able to take the back and finish the fight in a span of 10 seconds. If Song Kenan isn't careful, he could meet the same fate.

However, Song Kenan's aggressive style could pose some issues for Jousset early as he tries to find his rhythm. Song Kenan is also very skilled on the ground and has never been submitted, so don't expect Jousset to find another easy one like he did last time out. I like Song's striking and defensive grappling in this matchup – let's ride with the underdog as he gets it done here.

Final Song Kenan-Kevin Jousset Prediction & Pick: Song Kenan (+130)