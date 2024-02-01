The UFC Vegas 85 Main Card is live on ESPN+!

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov is finally underway on ESPN+ as we're set to bring you our betting predictions and picks for each Main Card fight. Our next bout takes place in the Welterweight (170) Division as we'll see newcomers square off when Texas' Gilbert Urbina takes on Wisconsin's own Charles Radtke. Check out our UFC odds series for our Urbina-Radtke prediction and pick.

Gilbert Urbina (7-2) has gone 1-1 in his UFC fights since appearing on The Ultimate Fighter Season 29. He lost the finale to his housemate and friend Bryan Battle, but was ultimately still given a chance to fight in the UFC. He made the most out of it with his last TKO win over Orion Cosce earlier last year. He'll be looking for a consecutive win in this one. Urbina stands 5'9″ with a 75-inch reach.

Charles Radtke (8-3) is 1-0 in his UFC career after beating Mike “Blood Diamond” Matheta in his short-notice debut fight. He won the bout via unanimous decision and left a massive impression as he won with ease while billed as the heavy betting underdog. Now, he'll look for a similar underdog story as he looks to stay perfect in the UFC. Radtke stands 5'9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 85 Odds: Gilbert Urbina-Charles Radtke Odds

Gilbert Urbina: -205

Charles Radtke: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: +120

Under 2.5 rounds: -150

Why Gilbert Urbina Will Win

Gilbert Urbina was one of the better fighters in the house during The Ultimate Fighter Season 29, but the fact remains he still lost to two of his housemates and got the shot for the finale after Tresean Gore pulled out due to injury. While he couldn't get the job done against Gore or Battle, Urbina has looked better each time out and his skills have taken a massive leap since his time on the show. He faced a grizzly veteran in Orion Cosce his last fight, to which Urbina dominated the striking game. The fight was ended when Urbina landed a front kick to the body and crumbled his opponent in the process. Look for him to continue evolving his game and showing off new skills each time out.

To win this fight, Gilbert Urbina will have to weather the early storm and try to make it out of the first round rather unscathed. His opponent is a very dangerous and aggressive striker, so Urbina should take his time in looking for openings and set up his shots methodically. Of course, he'll be getting heat thrown back his way, so head movement and keeping his feet active will be a huge focal point for Urbina here. Ultimately, if he can find his jab and eventually find top position on the ground, Urbina should have enough skills to finish this fight with a submission.

Why Charles Radtke Will Win

Charles Radtke was rather unknown during his debut and all the pre-fight talk was directed at his hyped opponent “Blood Diamond” ahead of his debut. Radtke rose to the occasion as the sizable betting underdog and managed to control the entire fight with his powerful striking. He has great pop behind his punches and he's yet to be submitted in his career, making him a very tough customer to put away. However, he'll be at a slight experience disadvantage as his opponent has seen the much tougher competition through both of their careers. He'll need another clean performance as the underdog to pull his second win out.

Charles Radtke will have the slight advantage in this fight with his knockout power, but he'll have to stay active with his strikes to match the constant output of Urbina. Urbina also likes to push the pace in fights and while Radtke went all three rounds in his UFC debut, we haven't really seen him tested against a true cardio monster like Urbina. It'll be interesting to see what pace gets set, but Radtke will have to be ready to fight for all three rounds as Urbina has been extremely tough to put away through his career.

Final Gilbert Urbina-Charles Radtke Prediction & Pick

Charles Radtke has another golden opportunity in front of him as he has another chance to silence the hype and win as an underdog. Gilbert Urbina is certainly the more well-known name and he's been tested against some great fighters on The Ultimate Fighter. Radtke is a tad less experienced, but he's risen to the occasion each time so far and should be a solid opponent in this one.

For our prediction, we're going to side with the experience and technicality of Gilbert Urbina. He's got the size to deal with a strong grappler like Radtke and his chin has shown to stand the early storm through his fights. Look for Urbina to make a late push in this one as he tries to sink in the finish.

Final Gilbert Urbina-Charles Radtke Prediction & Pick: Gilbert Urbina (-205)