UFC Vegas 85 continues with a fight between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brown-Salikhov prediction.

UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov continues with the featured bout on the main card in the welterweight division between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov.

Randy Brown (17-5) was on a four-fight winning streak until he went up against top welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena who showed off his grappling chops submitting Brown via rear-naked choke. He was then able to get back into the win column four months later when he defeated Wellington Turman who he just outworked over the course of the fight. Now, Brown will be attempting to get back on a winning streak when he takes on Muslim Salikhov after Brown had to withdraw from their first clash at UFC 296 this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

Muslim Salikhov (19-4) the “King of Kung Fu” has now alternated wins and losses in each of his last three fights and is coming off of a one-sided decision loss to Nicolas Dalby in his last fight. Salikhov now at age 39 may have seen his best years but he is still a dangerous fighter for at welterweight and is looking to prove just that this weekend against Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 85.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 85 Odds: Randy Brown-Muslim Salikhov Odds

Randy Brown: -278

Muslim Salikhov: +225

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +124

Why Randy Brown Will Win

Randy Brown has been in the UFC for eight years now and has fought a whopping 16 times and he will be stepping inside the octagon for his 17th time when he takes on Muslim Salikhov at UFC Vegas 85. Brown is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win against Wellington Turman and has now won five out of his last six and will be looking to make it two in a row this weekend.

Brown is exceptionally tall and long for the division and will sport an 8″ reach advantage over Salikhov. He does a very good job utilizing his job and front kicks to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes. With that said it would be best to utilize that length of his to be either all the outside of the kicking range of Salikhov or all the way on the inside of it where he can utilize his grappling and clinch work. It's up to Brown to avoid the kicks of Salikhov which are his favorite weapon of choice and as long as he makes the 39-year-old Salikhov work he should keep his winning ways going.

Why Muslim Salikhov Will Win

Muslim Salikhov is coming off a one-sided loss to Nicolas Dalby in his last fight. His age showed mightily in that fight as he slowed down considerably and just wasn't as quick as we've come accustomed to. He has the chance to right his wrong when he takes on Randy Brown this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

“The King of Kung Fu” Muslim Salikhov has always been exciting to watch throughout his time in the UFC. He utilizes a ton of spinning attacks, especially his patented spinning back kick to the body that has finished numerous opponents. Salikhov's unconventional style of striking is the reason why it's so hard to gameplan against him and that is where Brown will struggle at times. As long as Salikhov can keep this fight at kicking range to where he can land his lethal attacks he could potentially land something big on Brown and get him out of there before the final bell.

Final Randy Brown-Muslim Salikhov Prediction & Pick

This is a great scrap in the welterweight division. Randy Brown will be looking to make it two in a row meanwhile, Salikhov is looking to get back on track. Even at age 39, Salikhov is a tough out for anyone in the welterweight division especially someone as tall and as long as Randy Brown. Those kicks of Salikhov will come in hand when kicking Brown's calf and midsection to keep him from coming within range to land his own shots.

Brown on the other hand certainly will use his length to pop his jab out there and use those long limbs to counter off of Salikhov's failed kicks. Ultimately, Brown seems more equipped to get the job done in this particular matchup because he will be the much busier fighter and if things get a bit dicey on the feet he can result to taking Salikhov down and finish there so all in all Brown goes out there mixes it up and is just the busier fighter to keep his winning ways going by getting the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Randy Brown-Muslim Salikhov Prediction & Pick: Randy Brown (-278), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)