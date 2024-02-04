Renato Moicano scored a unanimous decision victory against Drew Dober and cut the most insane promo afterwards that had social media in a frenzy.

Renato Moicano emerged victorious in a blood-soaked battle against Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85, securing a unanimous decision win in the co-main event. The fight, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, showcased Moicano's exceptional grappling skills as he overcame a severe second-round gash near his right eye. Despite Dober's efforts to thwart Moicano's advances, the Brazilian fighter maintained control on the mat, spending significant time in half guard and denying Dober the opportunity to rise. This hard-earned victory marked Moicano's second consecutive win, following his November 2022 submission of Brad Riddell, and further solidified his position in the lightweight division. On the other hand, the defeat was Dober's second in three fights, with a win over Ricky Glenn sandwiched between losses to Moicano and Matt Frevola.

Renato Moicano delivered a riveting post-fight promo after his intense battle with Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85. Following a blood-soaked victory by unanimous decision, Moicano took the microphone and stunned the audience by revealing some personal news about his father. He disclosed that his 62-year-old father had welcomed a new baby in Brazil just the day before the fight and because of that he is now going to go home and have a third baby with his wife.

He also called out one of the biggest MMA YouTubers The MMA Guru called him a “fat pig” for saying that Drew Dober would dominate him. Moicano has put himself in a position where everyone is on the edge of their seat if he does get the victory because they can't wait to hear what's next that will be coming out of his mouth. The MMA community on social media had much to say after Moicano's decision victory and post-fight speech.

Renato Moicano with one of the greatest post fight interviews ever. Legendary. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) February 4, 2024

Renato Moicano pays tribute to his 62 year old father who just had had another child He says he’s gonna pay tribute to him by impregnating his wife He also shouts out his YouTube channel and calls MMA Guru a pig Money Moicano ladies and gentleman 😂#UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/Slmwc5ccwR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 4, 2024

Renato Moicano throws hat in the ring for most unhinged post-fight mic time ever 🤣🙈 #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/F78nPk1faL — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) February 4, 2024

DC after standing there for 2 minutes holding the microphone for Renato Moicano #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/IhZNJJMcI5 — Andy Dawson (@A_Dawsonn) February 4, 2024

Based on post fight interview alone, Renato Moicano might be my new hero. pic.twitter.com/hQwkxMkfTy — markymarkc (@_markymarkC) February 4, 2024

Renato Moicano is an exciting fighter whenever he steps inside the octagon. From his never-back-down style of fighting where it's killed or be killed to his insane post-fight speeches after a hard-fought victory, he is someone all UFC fans are going to want to watch the fight. It remains to be seen who he will be fighting next but he has eyes set on a potential matchup with Beneil Dariush in Brazil which would not only be a fantastic fight but a fight that would help propel Moicano up the rankings. Moicano is certainly the lightweight to look out for in 2024.