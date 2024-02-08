Both fighters are looking to bounce back after a loss.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 86 as we turn our attention towards our next Prelim bout taking place in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. Devin Clark of Albuquerque will take on Poland's Marcin Prachnio in a competitive tilt as giant men step into the cage. Check out our UFC odds series for our Clark-Prachnio prediction and pick.

Devin Clark (14-8) has gone an even 8-8 inside of the UFC since 2016. He's had a rough go over the last couple of years and he's gone 2-4 in his last six fights since 2020. While he has solid wins over William Knight and Da Un Jung, he failed to leapfrog better competitors in Azamat Murzakanov and Kennedy Nzechukwu. He'll look to get back on the winning track as the favorite in this one. Clark stands 6'0″ with a 75-inch reach.

Marcin Prachnio (16-7) has gone 3-5 during his UFC run since 2018. His UFC stint started out rocky, but he's since improved his fight game and has gone 3-2 over his last five bouts. His most recent loss came as a heavy underdog to Vitor Petrino, but he surprised fans with how tough of a fight he was able to give the newcomer. He'll look for similar success as the betting underdog once again. Prachnio stands 6'3″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Devin Clark-Marcin Prachnio Odds

Devin Clark: -240

Marcin Prachnio: +205

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

Why Devin Clark Will Win

Devin Clark came up short during his last fight as he ran into an incredibly focused and hell-bent Kennedy Nzechukwu looking for a win. Clark was able to get a number of big shots through, but it was ultimately the length and creativity of Nzechukwu that got him the win. Clark has had to face some extremely tough competition over his last six fights and we're still waiting to see if he can take that next step and develop into a top 15 prospect. He certainly has all of the physical tools with his size and incredible grappling strength, but he's still waiting for the moment where he puts everything together and has a signature performance.

Devin Clark is often priced high on the betting lines and this won't be the first time he comes in as a heavy underdog. Devin Clark is good with his grappling along the fence and his immense strength usually means he can control his opponents with ease from that position. He hits his takedowns at a 33% clip and he's much better in defending the wrestling at 60%. He won't have to worry much with Prachnio rarely opting for takedowns, so expect much of this fight to take place on the feet. Clark will have to be sharp with his strikes and stay active on his feet while circling away from the low kicks of Prachnio if he wants to be successful here.

Why Marcin Prachnio Will Win

After three consecutive losses to start his UFC stint, Marcin Prachnio has looked much better over his last five fights and his biggest win came against Khalil Rountree Jr.. During his last fight, he was the biggest betting underdog on the fight card and managed to push Vitor Petrino to the third round for the first time in his career. While Prachnio couldn't find the win, he still surprised many people with his ability to stay alive in tough situations and have his own moments as well. He'll be at a disadvantage when it comes to the grappling, but his high-volume striking could overwhelm Clark if he catches him lacking early.

Prachnio does a great job of moving forward and constantly pressuring his opponent. We've seen Devin Clark start slow in his previous fights, so Prachnio could benefit from coming out fast and being the aggressor early in this one. He lands almost twice as many significant strikes per minute as Clark, so expect him to have the more active hands here. He also has a solid takedown defense at 53% and will look to keep this fight standing if Clark decides to shoot in desperation.

Final Devin Clark-Marcin Prachnio Prediction & Pick

This should be a good fight as both men are evenly matched, despite the betting lines. Devin Clark has certainly faced the better competition and with his athleticism, it comes as no surprise that he's the betting favorite. However, Marcin Prachnio stands to have success if he's able to catch Clark early and start putting a frantic striking pace on him.

While Devin Clark should win this fight on the back of his offensive wrestling, we're unsure what version of him we'll see as he's been unpredictable with his recent game plans heading into fights. Prachnio is extremely tough and while Clark will probably land clean on him a number of times, I expect him to keep coming forward, eventually drowning Clark in the later rounds. Let's ride with the underdog for this fight.

Final Devin Clark-Marcin Prachnio Prediction & Pick: Marcin Prachnio (+205)