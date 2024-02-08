Which fighter can break through as a contender at Strawweight?

We're set for another UFC Vegas 86 betting prediction and pick as we turn our attention towards the Women's Strawweight (115) Division for a bout between prospects on the rise. Thailand's own Loma Lookboonmee will take on Brazil's Bruna Brasil as both women look to mount winning streaks of their own. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lookboonmee-Brasil prediction and pick.

Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) has gone 5-2 in her UFC run since 2019. She comes into this fight following back-to-back wins over Denise Gomes and Elise Reed. Her competition has risen each time out and she'll face one of her toughest tests in another tested prospect. This time, she comes in as the heavy-betting favorite. Lookboonmee stands 5'1″ with a 61.5-inch reach.

Bruna Brasil (9-3-1) comes into this fight with a 1-1 UFC record in 2023 after making her debut following Dana White's Contender Series. She lost a tough debut to a battle-tested Denise Gomes, but rebounded nicely with a unanimous-decision win over Shauna Bannon in her last fight. She'll be looking to take Lookboonmee's shine and put it towards her own stock. Brasil stands 5'6″ with a 65.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 86 Odds: Loma Lookboonmee-Bruna Brasil Odds

Loma Lookboonmee: -285

Bruna Brasil: +245

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

Why Loma Lookboonmee Will Win

With her short stature and chaotic fighting style, Loma Lookboonmee packs a much bigger punch than many will expect at first glance. She's not the quickest-moving fighter in the division and her striking isn't completely crisp just yet, but she holds a ton of power and aggression when she opens up her offense. She's fearless in the way she moves towards the fire and it's often to the surprise of her opponent. While striking has been her main focus up to this point, she's a very good grappler and will welcome exchanges on the mat with her solid wrestling. With just two finishes in her career, we can expect Lookboonmee to play the long game and control this fight over three rounds.

Loma Lookboonmee will be the more experienced fighter here and her status as the betting favorite doesn't come as a surprise. While she'll be at a significant size disadvantage, it's something she's had to deal with for most of her career. She's been great about keeping her arm guard up and she fights with a 54% striking defense, which is good considering how active she is in the pocket. Ultimately, if she can discount the reach and get inside with her strikes, Lookboonmee could find her way into a takedown and steal rounds in this fight.

Why Bruna Brasil Will Win

Bruna Brasil came into the UFC as a ready prospect and it's clear her striking skills will size up well against the rest of the division. She showed great resolve in her development by learning from her mistakes and finding a win following her debut loss. During that fight, Brasil was able to keep her opponent in striking range and kept her output consistent throughout the whole fight. She's very active with her kicking game and will look to chop down opponents' legs early. She also has very fast hands and a twitchy stance, so expect her to use her reach advantage and keep her opponent at a safe distance.

While the majority of her wins have come by way of decision, she does have three KO/TKO and two submission victories under her belt. Of the two fighters, Brasil has the more versatile finishing ability and could stun Lookboonmee on the feet if she's able to really expose the size advantage. We've seen her waver the output after getting hit in the past, so she'll have to keep walking her opponent down and bringing the heat back her way to gain respect. If she's able to be first in the exchanges and land clean on Lookboonmee, she could get the upset victory she's been looking for to boost her career.

Final Loma Lookboonmee-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick

Both women come into this fight as extremely skilled kickboxers and we should have a striking battle on our hands. Both fighters are also proficient on the ground, but the slight edge goes to Bruna Brasil with her submission capabilities. Brasil is also the proven finisher, however both fighters hit the decision mark in most of their contests.

We'll have to slightly side with Loma Lookboonmee to get the win as the more experienced fighter. However, at her price, it's tough to lay that kind of juice and be confident in her against a strong competitor like Bruna Brasil. Instead, let's side with this fight to hit its total as we see both women fight to a decision.

Final Loma Lookboonmee-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 Rounds (-215)