UFC Vegas 91 on the clock and the action is set to take place April 27, 2024 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. 26 fighters will hit the scales for their respective bouts as we're set to bring you coverage of the full night of fights. Don't miss the betting action with our UFC Vegas 91 fight picks as we dive deeper into each matchup. For now, check out our UFC odds series for our best betting props of UFC Vegas 91.
The Main Event is set to feature a ranked matchup at Flyweight as No. 5 Matheus Nicolau headlines his first UFC Main Event against former title challenger No. 8 Alex Perez. Nicolau is looking to climb his way to a title opportunity during a career resurgence while Perez is looking to get back into the win column after consecutive losses to three of the best fighters in the division.
The Co-Main Event will feature a banger in the Light Heavyweight Division as No. 11-ranked Ryan Spann takes on the surging prospect that is Uzbekistan's Bogdan Guskov. Spann has been looking to rebound from a two-fight losing streak as he welcomes Guskov, who is set for just his third fight in the promotion. Both men are lethal finishers and this fight has all the makings of a ‘Fight of the Night' candidate!
We've already made our fight picks over at our UFC Betting page, but another fight card means another oppotunity to find added value when searching through these lines. We'll be taking a closer look and giving you our favorite prop bets to cheer during UFC Vegas 91.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Best Betting Props
Victor Henry Wins by Submission (+715)
Karine Silva Wins by Submission (+225)
Ryan Spann Wins by Submission (+200)
Matheus Nicolau Wins by Decision (+250)
Victor Henry Wins by Submission (+715) vs. Rani Yahya
Victor Henry is coming into this fight against an established veteran at -400 and all the clear physical advantages are in his favor during this matchup. Henry is the much more fluid striker and will look to keep this fight on the feet and at range. Rani Yahya has 21 career submissions to his name and will undoubtedly be looking to bring this fight to the ground. Henry has never been submitted in his career and has eight wins by the method behind a BJJ black belt of his own.
Expect Rani Yahya to work hard in trying to win this fight off control and submission attempts, but I like Victor Henry to reverse positions here and find a submission of his own. This fight is slated to see the distance, so I expect a lot of clinch work and fighting on the ground from both sides. For the value, let's roll with Victor Henry to find an unlikely submission against one of the division's best submission experts.
Karine Silva Wins by Submission (+225) vs. Ariane Lipski
Karine Silva has been an absolute wrecking ball since joining the UFC and she's been able to finish all three of her bout by submission in the first round. She's an intimidating physical presence when it comes to competing in Women's Flyweight and her quick rise into the rankings shows that she's the real deal. Ariane Lipski will be her toughest test to-date and with a 72% takedown defense, Lipski may not be easy to bring down during this fight.
Still, we have to give Karine Silva all the physical advantages here and her strength should play a crucial role when she tries to muscle her way into a submission. Ariane Lipski can make this a fight if she's able to reverse positions and force Silva into a Judo-throw, but
I expect the constant grappling pressure from Silva to be too much. Until we see a blueprint on how to beat here, we'll have to keep betting her submission prop for this kind of value.
Ryan Spann Wins by Submission (+200) vs. Bogdan Guskov
We may have a bit of a theme building here and with the smaller cage in the UFC Apex, we could see some grappling and submission finishes throughout. These two fighters don't necessarily come to mind when thinking of a grappling bout, but Ryan Spann has shown a great capability to pull out unlikely submissions from tough spots. His long limbs allow for standing submissions as well and we could see him jump on a guillotine or two throughout this fight.
I think both fighters are expecting this to be an all-out brawl, to which mixing up the attack and employing the grappling could work in Ryan Spann's favor. Bogdan Guskov also has a very tough chin, so he may be hard to solely put away on the feet with strikes. Guskov lost a previous fight via submission to Volkan Oezdemir, so Ryan Spann could capitalize and throw a curveball at Guskov with his superior grappling game.
Matheus Nicolau Wins by Decision (+250) vs. Alex Perez
Of his last four wins, Matheus Nicolau has seen the distance three times. It's the most common method of victory for him and while he has solid power in his hands, his game plan calls for more intermittent striking and changing levels into the grappling. He'll be facing an extremely skilled opponent in Alex Perez, who has also notched 12 of his 24 wins by way of decision. Perez has just one knockout loss on his record and while he's been submitted five times, it's been against some of the best grapplers in the division.
I expect both men to display a ton of toughness during this fight and with Alex Perex returning to another five-round environment, I expect him to have to slight upper-hand in leading the dance during the later rounds. Still, we have to favor the betting favorite here and I expect this fight to see the judges' scorecards, to which Matheus Nicolau should win off control time and damage done in the striking.
