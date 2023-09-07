The rematch is happening as the United States clashes with Germany in the semi-finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our United States-Germany prediction and pick.

The United States had a rude awakening at the hands of Lithuania this past weekend and unfortunately for Italy, they felt the basketball powerhouse's wrath in the quarterfinals. Team USA trampled Italy with a 100-63 win to advance to the semi-finals, where they were expected to go in the first place. Mikael Bridges scored 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting with four three-pointers to lead all American scorers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Germany survived a horrendous shooting game from Dennis Schroder, who went 4-of-26 from the field and held on to beat Latvia 81-79. Franz Wagner finally returned after missing four straight games due to an ankle injury. The Orlando Magic forward came off the bench and led the team with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.

These two teams squared off recently just a week before the 2023 FIBA World Cup started. While the United States emerged victorious in that matchup, Germany held a 16-point lead at one point before Team USA stormed back in the second half. It will be interesting to see how this game pans out with a spot in the championship round on the line.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: United States- Germany Odds

United States: -10.5 (-104)

Germany: +10.5 (-122)

Over: 178.5 (-115)

Under: 178.5 (-111)

How to Watch United States vs. Germany

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 8:30 AM ET/ 5:30 AM PT

Why the United States Will Cover The Spread

This spread is quite wide, considering Germany has also been on a tear in this tournament. In fact, they're the only undefeated squad in the World Cup heading into the semi-finals. Nonetheless, at the end of the day, the United States is still the United States. This is the most powerful basketball country in the world, even though they're not necessarily the cream of the crop in terms of the best potential team the USA can offer.

Team USA is also entering this game with a lot to prove. This squad, in particular, has heard the noise, especially after they lost to Lithuania. In addition, their exhibition showing against Germany should also serve as motivation considering the Germans had them on the ropes for much of the game. Sure, they did come back and show their resiliency. But going down by double digits is always a cause for concern, especially if you're supposedly the better team.

As expected, Anthony Edwards continues to pace the United States with a team-leading average of 17.3 points per game. Apart from the Minnesota Timberwolves star, six other players are averaging at least eight points per game, with three of them scoring in double-figures.

Nonetheless, Team USA still has a loaded squad where anyone can pop off. Against Italy, it was Mikael Bridges' time to shine. In other contests, like against Greece, Austin Reaves stepped up with 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Why Germany Will Cover The Spread

Do you believe, Germany? The Germans were on the brink of knocking off the United States just a few weeks ago. There's no reason to believe they can have a repeat performance and potentially slay the mighty USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. This USA team may still be loaded with talent, but it's still not the best the basketball powerhouse can offer. Now, we wouldn't go as far Gilbert Arenas, who called this team their “F team.” But this iteration of Team USA has shown some vulnerability. In basketball, certainly, anything can happen.

Dennis Schroder may have stank up the Mall of Asia Arena in their quarterfinal win over Latvia, but the new Toronto Raptors point guard is still having a magnificent FIBA World Cup for Germany. Prior to Wednesday's stinker, Schroder was averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three. The Germans hope that was just a poor-shooting night from the 29-year-old because they will need him to be in top form against the United States.

It's certainly good news for Germany that Franz Wagner is finally back in the fray. It didn't take long for the Orlando Magic stud to make an impact. Germany needed every single one of his 16 points off the bench to advance to the semi-finals.

Germany also has a loaded squad with several NBA talent. Like the United States, Germany has seven players averaging at least eight points per game. Four of them, now that Wagner is back, are scoring in double-figures.

Final United States-Germany Prediction & Pick

As much as we'd love to see upsets happen, the United States is still going to win this. The spread might go in favor of Germany in case they make this game competitive, which is certainly possible. But Team USA seems motivated to prove that it is still the most dominant team in the world. This bunch, in particular, is hungry to show that they belong on this stage.

Final United States-Germany Prediction & Pick: United States: -10.5 (-104)