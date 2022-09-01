Serena Williams’ incredible feat that not even Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer ever achieved

On Wednesday night, tennis’ biggest star Serena Williams was in action for her second round matchup against the second seed Anett Kontaveit. Williams entered the match at more than a two-to-one underdog. The fact that she was that big of an underdog should not be a surprise. Kontaveit is currently one of the best players on the WTA Tour. Meanwhile, Williams has barely played tennis in the last couple of years.

Nevertheless, the legend that is Serena Williams once again managed to over-produce. She beat Kontaveit in three sets, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. In doing so, she added to an already impeccable legacy.

Williams now owns 21 wins all-time in major championships against top-two seeds. That is more than any man or woman since the Open Era (1968). The closest to her is Martina Navratilova with 15 such instances.

Dating back to 2007, Williams has won 23 of her last 25 matches against top-two seeds in any tournament. She has won 48 of those in total during her illustrious career. That is the most by any player since the rankings came into existence back in 1975.

Williams recently acknowledged that this is going to be her final US Open appearance. After winning her first-round match, a tribute video played for her on court. It was a touching, emotional moment that tennis fans were captivated by. After all, this could be the last time that we see Serena Williams in a professional tournament. Any match could be her last.

It would only makes sense for it to end at the US Open. Her first ever Grand Slam title came at Flushing Meadows all the way back in 1999. Since then, she has won 23 majors in total, having reached a Grand Slam final 33 times.