The USC Trojans will head to Berkeley, California to take on the California Golden Bears this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a USC-California prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

USC Trojans (6-2) are coming off back-to-back losses after a terrific start to the season. After getting blown out by Notre Dame by double digits, they lost a closely contested game against Utah who narrowly beat the Trojans by two points. In those two losses, star quarterback Caleb Williams was held to just 455 passing yards and two total touchdowns with three interceptions. Williams will need to get back on track against a familiar opponent against their rivals the California Golden Bears this weekend if the Trojans want to avoid losing three straight games this season putting their bowl chances in doubt.

California Golden Bears (3-4) are coming off two consecutive losses and are looking to end their losing skid at home against a familiar foe the USC Trojans. Like USC, the Golden Bears took a loss to the Utah Utes in their last game where they were only able to muster up 14 points. The Golden Bears were limited to just 254 yards of offense meanwhile the Utes were able to almost double that amount with 445 yards offense. It's up to the Golden Bears to take advantage of playing at home as they play host to the USC Trojans this weekend.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-California Odds

USC Trojans: -10.5 (-104)

California Golden Bears: +10.5 (-118)

Over: 66.5 (-1o5)

Under: 66.5 (-115)

How to Watch USC vs. California Week 9

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why USC Will Cover The Spread

The USC Trojans will take on the California Golden Bears in Week 9 of the college football season, and while the Trojans have stumbled in recent weeks, they are still the clear favorites to win this game.

The Trojans have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams. Williams is a dynamic playmaker who can beat defenses with his arms and his legs. He has thrown for 2,277 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, and he has also rushed for 143 yards and seven touchdowns.

While the Trojans' defense has not been perfect this season, they are still better than Cal's defense. USC is allowing 407.6 yards per game and 30.5 points per game, while Cal is allowing 393 yards per game and 33.5 points per game. USC has a pass rush that can get to the quarterback, and they also have a good secondary. Cal, on the other hand, has struggled to defend the pass this season. As long as Williams can get back on track and the USC defense can corral Fernando Mendoza the Golden Bears starting quarterback they can back into the win column in a big way.

Why California Will Cover The Spread

The California Golden Bears will take on the USC Trojans in Week 9 of the college football season, and while the Trojans are the clear favorites on paper, the Golden Bears have a chance to pull off the upset.

While the Trojans' offense has been one of the best in the country this season, their defense has been average at best. USC is allowing 407.6 yards per game and 30.5 points per game, which is ranked 95th in the country. The Golden Bears have a good running game, which is something that USC has struggled to defend this season. Cal is averaging 177.3 rushing yards per game this season, which is ranked 37th in the country.

The Golden Bears will be playing this game at home in Memorial Stadium, and that is a big advantage. Cal has a great home-field advantage, and they are very difficult to beat at home. Memorial Stadium is one of the loudest stadiums in the Pac-12, and it can be very intimidating for visiting teams. USC has not won at Memorial Stadium since 2017, and they are unlikely to break that streak this year.

Final USC-California Prediction & Pick

The USC Trojans were one of the favorites to make a run at the national title this year until Caleb Williams started to face legitimate defenses and he struggled mightily. Williams and the Trojans are facing off against the California Golden Bears and that could be what Williams needs to get back on track. California has been struggling mightily on both sides of the ball this season specifically on defense and this weekend it will be no different. Expect Williams and the Trojans offense to come out firing on all cylinders scoring in bunches against this defense getting the big blowout victory and covering the spread.

Final USC-California Prediction & Pick: USC -10.5 (-105)