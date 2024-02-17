Utah State faces Colorado State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Utah State Colorado State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Utah State Aggies take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah State Colorado State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Utah State Colorado State.

The Mountain West has delivered one of the best conference championship dramas in the country, with a lot of different teams fighting for the league title and NCAA Tournament bids. The Mountain West should get at least four teams into March Madness, and it has a shot at getting as many as six if everything goes just right. When we talk about scenarios needed to create a maximum amount of NCAA Tournament teams, the larger point is that the good teams trade wins against each other and don't lose to the bottom-tier teams in the conference. That has generally been happening for the Mountain West, and we will see if the pattern can continue this weekend in Fort Collins, as Colorado State hosts Utah State.

Utah State and Colorado State are very likely to make the NCAA Tournament. Utah State should get in because it is leading the Mountain West Conference with a strong 9-3 record. The Aggies lead San Diego State by half a game after SDSU beat New Mexico on Friday night.

Colorado State has generally played well after blowing an 11-point, last-minute lead and then losing at Wyoming a few weeks ago. The Rams won their next three games and stabilized their season. However, in their most recent game, CSU outplayed San Diego State in the first half but then faded down the stretch as the Aztecs made a huge rally. It will be fascinating to see how Colorado State performs after that stinging loss in San Diego.

Here are the Utah State-Colorado State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Colorado State Odds

Utah State Aggies: +6.5 (-114)

Colorado State Rams: -6.5 (-106)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Utah State vs Colorado State

Time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

The spread is really big when one realizes that Utah State is the leader of the Mountain West and a team which has been more consistent than most of the competition in the conference. Utah State losing by six points and still covering the spread feels like a remarkable betting opportunity. Keep in mind that Colorado State has played a lot of close games in conference play. The Rams narrowly defeated Air Force and UNLV. They were part of a dogfight with San Diego State earlier this week. Mountain West games this year have been contentious, tense, and hard-fought. With three or four minutes left in regulation, one should generally expect the outcome of a game between two relatively equal teams in the Mountain West to be undecided. One team might have a slight edge, but the outcome should remain in question. That pattern, if it holds here, should help the underdog cover.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are going to be mad after letting their lead and their strong first-half performance evaporate against San Diego State earlier in the week. Playing at home, CSU should be energized and will be able to establish an early lead against Utah State.

Final Utah State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The fact that Colorado State was playing really well before it lost focus late against San Diego State suggests that the Rams will be able to regain top form and dictate the way this game is played. Take CSU.

Final Utah State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -6.5