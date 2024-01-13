It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Utah vs. Stanford prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Utah's Pac-12 road schedule started on the wrong foot when they lost two straight games in Arizona. They started the trip with an 82-70 loss to Arizona State, then lost to Arizona by 19 points two days later. Utah returned home and handed UCLA a 46-point loss to get back on track. The losses were the first for Utah since Houston beat them earlier in the season. Big man Branden Carlson leads the way for Utah, averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. The only other player averaging double-digits in points is Gabe Madsen, with 13.7. Utah's play at home isn't a concern, as they hold a 9-0 record, but they need to adapt to life on the road in an intimidating Pac-12.

Stanford has been an up-and-down team over their past ten games, tallying a 5-5 record. Stanford lost two in a row to Michigan and Northern Illinois to start the stretch before beating two low-rated teams as heavy favorites. Their biggest win was an 18-point victory over Arizona on New Year's Eve, entering the game as 12.5-point underdogs. Stanford is a well-balanced offensive team, rostering five players who average double-digits in points. Maxime Raynaud is their anchor in the frontcourt, averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Stanford Odds

Utah: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Stanford: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah vs. Stanford

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

Utah's offense is an elite group. They are highly efficient, ranking top-50 in field goal and three-point percentage. They also move the ball well, ranking 19th in assists per game. Their scoring offense is ranked 51st, averaging 80.9 points per game. Stanford doesn't match up well against them in these metrics, sitting in 200th in field goal percentage allowed, 288th in three-point, and 285th in scoring defense. Stanford won't offer resistance to Utah's offensive attack, which is scary if Utah can get in a rhythm.

Utah's defense ranks 141st in scoring defense, which matches up decently against Stanford's offense. Stanford has a top-100 offense, but the advantage of Utah's offense helps offset some of Stanford's firepower. Utah will give their defense plenty of point support, so as long as they can slow down Stanford, Utah will have an excellent opportunity to cover the spread.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread

Utah was taken down quite easily by Arizona, which has been the fate of many opponents this season. However, Utah's 12-point loss to Arizona State may have told us plenty about this team. Utah allowed Arizona State to score 82 points against them, which was astounding considering Arizona State has the 298th-best offense in the country. Arizona State averages 69.3 points per game this season but was able to tally 82 on Utah. In comparison, Stanford averages 78.9 points and has one of the most efficient shooting teams in the country. Utah's defensive metrics may look better due to shutting down lower-level teams. Before holding UCLA to 44 points, they allowed 92, 82, and 90 points in Pac-12 play.

This game isn't likely to be decided on foul troubles and free-throw shooting. Both teams are among the best at limiting opponents' free-throw attempts. This game will be played on the floor, and Stanford has the shooting efficiency to stay in this game with Utah. A statistic to follow when betting underdogs is their three-point shooting. Stanford has the 17th-best three-point efficiency in the country, while Utah allows 23.3 three-pointers per game. If Utah doesn't limit Stanford's opportunities, they will keep themselves in the game from beyond the arc.

Final Utah-Stanford Prediction & Pick

There's no doubt that this will be an offensive battle. Both teams have top-100 offenses and lower-ranked defenses. As the records would suggest, Utah's ranks on both sides of the ball are just a bit better. However, the gap isn't wide enough to make Utah an automatic choice. Utah gets an advantage on some of the complimentary stats, as they have a decisive edge in rebounding and turnovers. Stanford can stick around in this game, as they are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. This game could come down to the wire, and we haven't seen anything impressive from Utah on the road. You should pick Stanford to keep this game close and hand Utah another road loss.

Final Utah-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford +1.5 (-110)