The Utah Utes will finish their Southern California stay with a battle with the UCLA Bruins. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Utah-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Utah lost 68-64 to the USC Trojans on Thursday at the Galen Center. Initially, they trailed 34-29 at halftime. They managed to tie it up early in the second half but lost the lead with 11:45 left in the game and could not catch up. Significantly, Deivon Smith led the way with 19 points. Brandon Carlson added 15 points. However, the other three starters combined for only 21 points. It did not help that the bench also struggled.

The Utes shot 36.7 percent from the field, including just 19 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they hit just 76.2 percent from the charity stripe. But they also allowed the Trojans to hit 40.6 percent from the field. They also had 13 turnovers.

UCLA defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 64-60 on Thursday at Paulie Pavilion. At first, it was 38-29 at halftime. The Bruins blew the lead but then took the lead with 4:29 left in the game thanks to a layup by Sebastian Mack, who never let it go. Mack led the way with 19 points. Additionally, Adem Bona added 14 points. Dylan Andrews had 13 points. Ultimately, the Bruins won despite getting little production from Lazar Stefanovic, who had just six points while going 2 for 5.

The Bruins shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Additionally, they had four steals and blocked three steals. It helped them force 14 turnovers to set the game in their favor.

The Bruins lead the series 14-9. However, Utah destroyed 90-44 at home last month. But the Bruins are 7-3 over the past 10 games, including 4-1 in the past five games at Paulie Pavilion. Utah comes into this game with a 15-10 record, including a 6-9 conference record. UCLA is 14-11, including 9-5 in the conference.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-UCLA Odds

Utah: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +125

UCLA: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 134.5 (-115)

Under: 134.5 (-105)

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Utes come into this matchup with an 11-14 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are 2-6 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Utes are also 1-6 against the spread when they have been the away team. Also, they are 1-4 against the spread as the away underdog. The Utes are also 4-10 against the spread against the conference.

The Utes have lost three games in a row. Unfortunately, they have looked lost in all three games and need their starters to show up. Carlson is their best player, averaging 16.9 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.9 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.1 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. Smith is solid, averaging 11.3 points per game.

Utah will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and make good choices. Then, they need to avoid turnovers.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA enters this showdown with a 12-11-2 record against the spread. Furthermore, they are 2-8 against the spread as the favorites. The Bruins are also 4-8 against the spread. Even worse, they are 1-8 against the spread at home. But the Bruins are 9-4-1 against the spread against their conference rivals.

Mack is their best player and comes in with 13.5 points per game. Ultimately, the Bruins rise and fall with him. Bona is averaging 12.3 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 58.9 percent from the field. Andrews is averaging 11.3 points per game. Significantly, his shot has improved, and he hopes to do more against the Utes. Stefanovic will try and keep his production up. So far, he is averaging 10.8 points per game.

The Bruins won their last game because they shot better than the other team. Moreover, their ability to force turnovers helped them overcome their own issues. Mack, Bona, Andrews, and Stefanovic need to make good decisions with the basketball.

UCLA will cover the spread if they can keep the pressure up and make good shots. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and not let Utah get too many chances all over the court. Forcing turnovers is the key for the Bruins.

Final Utah-UCLA Prediction & Pick

The Utes destroyed the Bruins in their last encounter, with the Bruins having their worst offensive and defensive performance in the same game. Moreover, nothing went well. Will this be any different? Expect the Bruins to have a chip on their shoulder, and come out strong and angry to cover the spread.

Final Utah-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -2.5 (-120)