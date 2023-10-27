Ole Miss aims to extend its winning streak when it squares off with Vanderbilt in Week 9 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. We continue our college football odds series with a Vanderbilt-Ole Miss prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rebels have won three straight and sit at 6-1 on the season, and they're coming off a 28-21 victory against Auburn. Lane Kiffin's team is still in the SEC West title race but needs LSU to beat Alabama next week to make things interesting down the stretch.

As for the Commodores, they exit the bye week with a six-game losing streak. They've lost each of their four SEC games to this point by 17 points or more.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Vanderbilt-Ole Miss Odds

Vanderbilt: +24.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -24.5 (-110)

Over: 63.5 (-105)

Under: 63.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Week 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread

Ken Seals has been getting it done for the Commodores at quarterback.

He took over for injured starter A.J. Swann prior to the Missouri game in Week 5, with six touchdowns to only two interceptions in the past three games. The Commodores' offense hasn't been the problem this season, and Seals has given them a boost when it comes to finding his playmakers for big plays.

Enter the wide receiver trio of Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan, and London Humphreys. Sheppard leads the team in receptions (36), receiving yards (574), and touchdowns (8). While McGowan doesn't have a score to his credit this season, he does have 31 receptions and 365 receiving yards. Humphreys has only 14 receptions, but he's made the most of them with 350 yards and four touchdowns.

All three players have 50-plus-yard plays in the passing game this season. So does freshman Junior Sherrill (12 RECs, 178 YDs, 1 TD).

Ole Miss is allowing opponents to throw for 241.6 yards per game (93rd nationally) and complete 62.7 percent of their passes (101st). Vanderbilt's best bet is to let Seals air out it 30 or more times in this matchup.

If the Commodores do that, and he consistently gets his top weapons involved, they at least have the opportunity to keep up on the scoreboard.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread

It is not an understatement to say that Ole Miss has a statistical advantage over Vanderbilt's defense in every important offensive category.

The Rebels continue to boast their scoring prowess in averaging 39.7 points per game, which ranks ninth in the country. They've been held to 28 and 27 points, respectively, in their previous two games against Auburn and Arkansas, but both of those defenses are allowing nearly 12 fewer points per game than the Commodores.

That's the reason Ole Miss could dominate this game. Vanderbilt is 124th nationally in scoring defense (34.4 points per game), and Clark Lea's group has allowed 36 or more points in six straight games. They've allowed 37 or more points in their four SEC games.

Why wouldn't that trend continue against the third-best scoring offense in the conference?

The Rebels have a variety of options, whether it's quarterback Jaxson Dart finding long gains in the passing game via Jordan Watkins (36 RECs, 536 YDs, 2 TDs), Tre Harris (21 RECs, 469 YDs, 6 TDs), and Dayton Wade (28 RECs, 402 YDs, 2 TDs), or running back Quinshon Judkins (129 CARs, 567 YDS, 7 TDs) doing his thing on the ground. This is the type of offense that can exploit every weakness in the Commodores' defense.

Another reason to pick Ole Miss in this spot: Vanderbilt is 1-7 against the spread this season, though its only cover did come in a 37-20 loss to Georgia as a 32.5-point underdog.

Final Vanderbilt-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

There's plenty of confidence in picking the Rebels to win the game. They have simply been a much better team to this point in the season.

However, the Commodores haven't lost a single game by more than 24 points this season, so this number moving above that could provide some value on the underdog. Sure, Vanderbilt has struggled, but it has lost by 17, 24, 17, 17, 3, and 16 points in its six defeats.

It's also worth noting that they've been able to score on better defenses than Ole Miss, with the Commodores notching 20 points against Georgia, 14 points against Florida, 21 points against Missouri, and 28 points against Kentucky. Some of that has come in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided, but it's still points towards the spread.

So, although it's not fun picking the team that's only covered once in eight games, there's an argument for it in this matchup.

Final Vanderbilt-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +24.5 (-110)