Surprise! Vanessa Hudgens reveals she is pregnant.
PEOPLE reports that this will be her first child with her husband, Cole Tucker. The actress revealed her baby bump on the red carpet before the Oscars ceremony.
The big news comes soon after the wedding. They were married just a few months ago, in December 2023, in Tulum, Mexico. The couple were first linked back in November 2020. Before this, she dated actor Austin Butler for close to eight years.
She talked about her wedding plans and told Vogue more before getting hitched. For example, she laid it on the table about what kind of wedding ring she wanted.
“I definitely dropped hints about my ring,” Hudgens said. “I was like, ‘I want a gold band with an oval diamond.' Everyone who knows me knew what I wanted. So I told him that, and he took it a step further and made it even more beautiful than I thought.”
So, after marriage comes the baby carriage.
View this post on Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens is in a good place
Hudgens has been happy with her relationship for a long time. In 2021, she shared information on her ‘perfect' boyfriend with Entertainment Tonight.
“He's just kind of perfect for me,” the High School Musical alum said. “I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more.”
Congrats to Vanessa Hudgens on the new upcoming arrival!