This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Celebrate the historic, first-ever victory of the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final with exclusive championship merchandise! Led by the indomitable Mark Stone, whose outstanding performance throughout the playoffs has propelled the team to glory, the Golden Knights have showcased their tenacity. Despite battling through injuries and overcoming multiple surgeries, Stone's unwavering commitment to his team was a driving force behind their success. Now, as the captain and his teammates make history, it's time to show your support and commemorate this monumental achievement with some official Vegas Golden Knights merch Stanley Cup winners edition!

Joining Stone in the spotlight is the talented Jack Eichel, whose contributions on the ice were pivotal in the team's journey to the Stanley Cup Final. Eichel's skill and grit ignited the Golden Knights' offense, with an impressive run in this year's playoffs. His passion and determination were evident as he dared to dream of lifting the coveted Stanley Cup trophy.

As a fan, you can channel that same energy by wearing the iconic black and gold, proudly displaying your allegiance to the Vegas Golden Knights and their triumphant run to the Stanley Cup.

Vegas Golden Knights merch: What winners wear

Don't miss your chance to be part of history and own a piece of the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup victory with officially licensed gear from Fanatics and some stunning fan gear from apparel giant, BreakingT. Here are some of the hottest pieces from both collections that you can don while you celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights' remarkable journey to the top of the hockey world!

It hurts to win t-shirt – Black

Experience the bittersweet joy of victory with the “It Hurts to Win” t-shirt from BreakingT, inspired by the Vegas Golden Knights' relentless pursuit of the NHL Stanley Cup. This unique design encapsulates the dedication and sacrifices made by the team on their path to championship glory.

Vegas misfits champs t-shirt – Black

Celebrate the underdog spirit and remarkable success of the Vegas Misfits with the “Misfits Champs” t-shirt from BreakingT. This exclusive design commemorates the team's improbable journey to becoming NHL Stanley Cup champions, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Eichel Stone '23 t-shirt – Black

The Eichel Stone '23 t-shirt from BreakingT is a stylish and comfortable shirt that celebrates the Vegas hockey team in a fun campaign-style design. Featuring the team's dynamic duo, this t-shirt is a great choice for Vegas to show their support for their favorite team.

Adin Hill: The save t-shirt – Black

Relive the thrilling moments of Adin Hill's incredible saves during the Vegas Golden Knights' journey to winning the NHL Stanley Cup with “The Save” t-shirt from BreakingT. This unique and stylish shirt showcases the iconic play and commemorates the team's championship victory, making it a must-have for passionate Golden Knights fans who want to celebrate their team's historic achievement.

Adin Hill: The Mountain t-shirt – Black

Capture the indomitable spirit of Adin Hill, the mountainous presence in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights, with “The Mountain” t-shirt from BreakingT. This exclusive design pays tribute to Hill's outstanding performance during the team's journey to becoming NHL Stanley Cup winners.

Vegas: It hurts to win champs hoodie – Black

Celebrate the incredible triumph of the Vegas Golden Knights with the “It Hurts to Win Champs” t-shirt from BreakingT. This exclusive design captures the emotional journey and sacrifices made by the team on their path to becoming NHL Stanley Cup champions.

Golden Knights '23 Stanley Cup champs locker room t-shirt – Heather gray

Celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights' triumphant victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup with the “Locker Room” t-shirt in heather gray from Fanatics. This officially licensed shirt features the team's championship branding and is the perfect way to show your pride as a fan of the Stanley Cup champions.

Golden Knights women's '23 Stanley Cup Champs locker t-shirt – Heather gray

Celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights' historic victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup with the “Locker Room” V-neck t-shirt in heather gray from Fanatics. Designed specifically for women, this officially licensed shirt features the team's championship branding and offers a stylish and comfortable fit.

Golden Knights '23 Stanley Cup Champs long sleeve t-shirt – Heather gray

The Vegas Golden Knights' remarkable triumph in the 2023 Stanley Cup is commemorated with this heather gray long sleeve locker room t-shirt from Fanatics. With its official championship graphics, this shirt allows you to proudly showcase your support for the team's historic victory.

Golden Knights '23 Stanley Cup Champions locker room hoodie – Heather gray

Stay warm and stylish while celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights' historic victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup with this heather gray pullover hoodie from Fanatics. Featuring the official locker room design and championship graphics, this hoodie is the perfect way to showcase your pride as a fan. Whether you're attending a game or cheering from home, this hoodie will keep you comfortable and ready to show your support for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Golden Knights '23 Stanley Cup champs locker room hat – Charcoal

Complete your Vegas Golden Knights merch championship look with this charcoal adjustable hat from Fanatics. Featuring the official 2023 Stanley Cup Champions locker room design, this hat is a must-have for any fan. The adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit, while the bold graphics proudly display your team's victory.

Vegas: Where winners are

Whether you choose to grab one or collect them all, this exclusive apparel line from Fanatics and BreakingT is the perfect way to showcase your support for the Vegas Golden Knights. With limited availability, these items are a piece of history that you won't want to miss out on. Get yours today and proudly represent your city before they become a part of Golden Knights lore.