Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights need one more win to claim the most coveted prize in all of hockey. A win on Tuesday night in front of their home fans will see them crowned Stanley Cup champions.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. That victory has Vegas fans dreaming of the possibilities on Tuesday. And Eichel is dreaming right along with them.

Eichel spoke to the media after Game 4 where he admitted he has let himself dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. “It's just human nature,” he says. “You'd be lying if you're a hockey player and you're in this situation and you said you weren't. It's tough to get your mind off of it.”

Eichel is a major reason the Golden Knights are in this position to begin with. He has six goals and 23 points through 21 games in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. For the longest time, he had the best case of any Golden Knights player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Perhaps that is no longer the case. Goaltender Adin Hill has stood on his head all series long. And Jonathan Marchessault has overtaken Eichel for playoff points in this series.

In any event, that doesn't matter much to Eichel. Like every other player, his main goal is to win the Stanley Cup. After many rough years with the Buffalo Sabres, he is finally close to that goal. Let's see if Eichel's dreams come true on Tuesday, or if the Panthers can keep their hopes alive for one more game.