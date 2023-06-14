The Vegas Golden Knights have done it. For the first time in franchise history, the Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions. Vegas took down the Florida Panthers in five games to achieve glory.

The Golden Knights secured the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night with a 9-3 victory. Captain Mark Stone came up big, scoring a hat trick in Game 5 to seal the victory.

Vegas has officially avenged their loss from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. The team won Game 1 of that series before losing four straight and falling to the Washington Capitals.

This time around, it’s the home team raising the cup on home ice. It’s been an intense run to the Stanley Cup for the Golden Knights, but it’s all worth it in the end.

The Golden Knights matched up with the Winnipeg Jets in round one. A Game 1 loss stunned Vegas, but the team bounced back to win the next four games and advanced.

Vegas drew the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both teams went at each other’s throats, scoring aplenty. In the end, Vegas moved on, winning in six games.

In the Western Conference Final, the Golden Knights met up with the Dallas Stars. The Stars prevented Vegas from an appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, so a measure of revenge was at stake here.

Vegas raced out to a 3-0 series lead, completely dominating the Stars. However, Dallas found some life through wins in Games 4 and 5. But it was false hope as the Golden Knights tore Dallas apart in Game 6.

The Stanley Cup is headed to the Sin City, and it’s well deserved. Vegas clearly demonstrated they were the best team in this series and in these playoffs. Now, they have the hardware to prove it.