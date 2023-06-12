Mark Stone has been playing some of the best hockey of his career for the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, leading his team to the brink of the franchise's first Stanley Cup — but it's been a long, injury-riddled road for the captain.

Stone has dealt with multiple back injuries and ailments over the past few years, leading to two back surgeries less than nine months apart. Still, the Canadian has made it clear he would not miss another postseason, especially with how good Vegas is this year.

“I was going to do whatever it took to get back for the playoffs,” Stone said, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. “I wasn't sure if it was going to be in Game 1 or Game 5 or Game 10. I was going to do whatever it took to get back.”

Stone has been excellent for his team over the past four playoff series; he is scoring at a point-per-game clip, with 21 points in 21 games, and has been an inspiration to his Golden Knights teammates.

“He's kind of the heart of the team,” Vegas winger and Conn Smythe favorite Jonathan Marchessault said about his captain. “He's such a calm presence out on the ice and he makes everyone look better out there. When he talks, everybody listens. I think he gained that respect from all of us.”

“He's the biggest leader in this room,” defenseman Alec Martinez echoed. “Being out for an extended period of time really takes a toll on you mentally.”

The 31-year-old Stone knew that the Golden Knights, who joined the league in the 2017-18 season, had a chance to do something special this year.

“We were in first place when I got hurt,” he said, per Wyshynski. “I knew we had a good team and I wanted to be part of it. Especially when the team kept winning. I wanted to be back there with the guys. Long, hard days. But you just put your head down and you get going.”

After enduring through surgeries, rehabs and the violent nature of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Mark Stone and his teammates are one win away from both he and Vegas' first title.

That moment can come as soon as Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5, as the Knights look to defeat the Panthers and reach the pinnacle of professional hockey.