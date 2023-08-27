Venezuela will meet Cape Verde in the second game of the FIBA World Cup group stage. We are here to share our FIBA World Cup odds series, make a Venezuela-Cape Verde prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Venezuela lost 100-85 to Slovenia in their first game of the FIBA World Cup group stage. Now, they look to bounce back and get a victory. Things started well for them as they led 33-31 after the first quarter. Unfortunately, the tide turned in the second, and they trailed by five at halftime. A miserable third quarter put them in a 15-point hold they could not escape. Significantly, they shot 46.3 percent from the field. But they also allowed Slovenia to hit 58.9 percent of their shots. Venezuela hit 40 percent of their 3-point shots. However, they hit just 63.6 percent of their free throws while also allowing Slovenia to take 30 free-throw chances.

Venezuela also lost the battle of the boards 39-23. Moreover, they did not block a single shot. The Venezuelans also committed 14 turnovers. However, they had nine steals, which they look to build on. Garly Sojo led the way with 16 points, while Jhorman Zamora added 12. Also, Heissler Guillent had 12 points, and Michael Carrera added 10.

Cape Verde lost 85-60 to Georgia in their first contest of the FIBA World Cup group stage. Now, they hope to produce better results in this showdown with Venezuela. Cape Verde struggled early, falling behind 20-11 after the first quarter. Next, they completely fell apart in the second quarter and trailed by 26 at halftime. Cape Verde shot just 29.6 percent from the field. Additionally, they only hit 11.5 percent (3 for 26) of their three-point shots. Cape Verde managed to make just 71.4 percent of their free throws (15 for 21). Unfortunately, they lost the battle of the boards 48-38.

Cape Verde also managed just three blocks. Regardless, they still had 11 steals. But they also committed 26 fouls. Significantly, Kenetti Mendes led the way with 11 points and two rebounds. Edy Tavares added six points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Kevin Gomes added 10 points and four rebounds. Cape Verde allowed four players to hit double figures. Moreover, the defense allowed Georgia to hit 46.7 percent of their shots and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Venezuela-Cape Verde Odds

Venezuela: -7.5 (-111)

Cape Verde: +7.5 (-115)

Over: 111 (151.5)

Under: 111 (151.5)

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Cape Verde

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 AM ET/1:00 AM PT

Why Venezuela Will Cover The Spread

Things went bad for Venezuela. Unfortunately, they had no interior defense. They could not block shots or get rebounds. Likewise, they allowed Mike Tobey to score 21 points. The Venezuelans also allowed Klemen Prepelic to add 18 points. Ultimately, their biggest tormenter was Luka Doncic, who destroyed them for 37 points.

They must avoid bad quarters. Yes, things started well. But the second and third quarters sunk them. Likewise, foul trouble put them on their heels. Venezuela must avoid turnovers. Sadly, their mistakes allowed Georgia to take advantage. Things would improve if they could learn to block shots. Additionally, more steals would not hurt.

Venezuela will cover the spread if they can cover basic fundamentals and prevent Cape Verde from gaining confidence. Then, they must play efficient basketball from start to finish.

Why Cape Verde Will Cover The Spread

Cape Verde had no offense in their opener. Therefore, it is the first thing they need to address to have a chance in this game. No one hit their shots. Likewise, no one battled on the boards.

It all starts with the offense. Ultimately, if they can convert on their shots, it will significantly improve their chances of winning this game or covering the spread. Cape Verde must hit their shots from all over the field. Then, they must block shots. Someone must emerge from this lineup to deliver positive results. Hence, it will only make things easier for them to cover the odds. They must hit their free throws. Finally, they cannot fall behind.

Cape Verde will cover the spread if they enact the same playbook Georgia unleashed on Venezuela. Ultimately, they must avoid mistakes and play stingy defense.

Final Venezuela-Cape Verde Prediction & Pick

Both teams lost by double figures in their openers. Now, they both have put themselves in a must-win situation. Venezuela likely wins this game. However, do they have the ability to blow anyone out? Both teams struggled to score in their first contests. Therefore, the under could be a bet. But picking Cape Verde to cover seems like a safer option, as both teams are among the bottom of their group.

Final Venezuela-Cape Verde Prediction & Pick: Cape Verde: +7.5 (-115)