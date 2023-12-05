ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The College Basketball season heats up with a Big East-Big 12 Battle between the Villanova Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats. Our NCAAB odds series continues with a Wildcats-Wildcats prediction and pick.

Leaving fans everywhere stunned, the Villanova Wildcats lost another game in their most recent outing. In their last matchup in the Big 5 Classic, Villanova took on the Drexel Dragons and lost 57-55. Although Eric Dixon put up an impressive 21 points on 50.0% shooting from the field, the Wildcats had their worst game offensively so far. Now, they are 0-3 against other Philadelphia colleges this season. While Villanova has lost bragging rights and can be called the worst basketball school in the city until next year, they still have a long season ahead of them, starting with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Almost in a similar situation as their opponent, the Kansas State Wildcats narrowly avoided an upset on Saturday. At home in the Bramlage Coliseum, the North Alabama Lions took Kansas State to overtime. The Wildcats prevailed 75-74 in part to senior guard Tylor Perry's clutch free throw shooting as he went 9-11 from the line to aid in his 16 points. This marked Kansas State's second overtime game last week, with their first coming against Oral Roberts. Now looking for a bit more of a comfortable win, the Wildcats will host the Villanova Wildcats at home in Manhattan.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Kansas State Odds

Villanova: -2.5 (-105)

Kansas State: +2.5 (-115)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Villanova vs. Kansas State

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread

The most significant gap between these teams in this one is the three-point shooting of Villanova against the three-point defense of Kansas State. Although Villanova has not been the most efficient team shooting from deep, they have been able to make them in abundance. The Wildcats are making an average of 9.2 threes per game. Leading the way is Justin Moore, who has made 17 threes this season, with the team holding an additional four players who have made double-digit threes. Matched up against a Kansas State team, allowing the third-highest three-point field goal percentage to opponents at 34.6%. Villanova should get their percentages back up in this one.

Moreover, Kansas State has been one of the country's worst teams regarding ball security. This team averages 14.1 turnovers per game, the most in the Big 12. Although the frequent overtime games have skewed the numbers a bit, there has been a severe gap in leadership in this backcourt. With no improvement to be seen in their most recent game against North Alabama, turnovers should remain an issue with Kansas State.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

Arguably, the sole reason Kansas State has remained competitive this season and avoided upsets is their offensive rebounding. Second-chance points have come in bunches for this team because of their tenacity on the glass. Kansas State leads the Big 12 in this category with 15.6 offensive rebounds per game. With four guys already having double-digit offensive boards this season, Kansas State has been able to come up in the clutch because of it. At times this season, Villanova has not shown a lot of energy going after the ball, so if this continues, Kansas State could run away with this one.

Leading the charge in this effort is one of the best duos in the Big 12: Arthur Kaluma and David N'Guessan. While the offensive contributions from these guys are immense, it is on the defensive and rebounding fronts where they make their impact felt. These two average a combined 16.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. Villanova has been able to win games through their frontcourt tandem of Tyler Burton and Eric Dixon, but these two will be facing their toughest test yet with these two dynamic Kansas State players all over them.

Final Villanova-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

In the matchup of the Wildcats, both teams enter this game in desperate need of a win. Although they already have two losses, Kansas State has beaten the teams they should have and has been much more consistent throughout the season than Villanova. With arguably the best pro prospect on the floor in Arthur Kaluma and Kansas State being at home, all signs indicate that they should run away with this one. However, I am going with Villanova. Although they have shown a serious lack of chemistry, the starting five of this Villanova team can keep up with anyone in the country once they get in sync. As they showed in Atlantis with wins over Texas Tech, North Carolina, and Memphis, the Wildcats have great potential. Give me Villanova against the spread in this one.

Final Villanova-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Villanova Wildcats -2.5 (-105)