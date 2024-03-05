Two bubble Big East teams face off as Villanova visits Seton Hall. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Villanova-Seton Hall prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Villanova comes into the game sitting at 17-12 on the year, while also sitting 10-8 in conference play, good for fifth in the Big East. They have been playing well as of late, winning five of their last six games. The only loss was on the road to a top-ranked UConn team where they fell 78-54. Still, they are coming off a road win over Providence, willing 71-60.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall comes into the game 18-11 on the year, with an 11-7 conference record. That places them fourth in the conference this year. Still, they are coming in off of two straight losses, but both on the road. First, they fell by 19 to Creighton and then fell by 30 to UConn. This will be the second time these two faced. Villanova won at home last time, winning 80-54.
College Basketball Odds: Villanova-Seton Hall Odds
Villanova: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -102
Seton Hall: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 131.5 (-110)
Under: 131.5 (-110)
How to Watch Villanova vs. Seton Hall
Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT
TV: FS1
Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win
Villanova sits 24th in the nation's KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are sitting 66th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 210th in the nation in scoring this year, while sitting in the 17th in three-point attempts per game, and 27th in three-pointers made per game this year. Eric Dixon leads the offense this year. He comes in with 16.1 points per game on the year while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor. He also has hit 44 of 126 threes this year. Meanwhile, both Justin Moore and TJ Bamba have shot over 100 three-pointers this year. Moore comes in with 10.2 points per game this year, while also having 2.2 assists per game of the season. Bamba also has 10.4 points per game, while shooting 36.7 percent from three of the season.
Villanova sits 162nd in the nation in rebounding this year. Still, they are 21st in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. The combination of Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton leads the way here. Burton leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game this year while adding 8.0 points per game this year. He has been dominant on the defensive glass, with 146 of his 186 rebounds coming there. Dixon has 6.2 rebounds per game and has been solid on the offensive glass, with 63 of his 180 rebounds coming there.
On defense, Villanova is 19th in the nation in opponent points per game. While Villanova does not cause a lot of turnovers, sitting 262nd in the nation in opponent turnovers, they do not turn over the ball a lot either, sitting 13th in the nation in that regard. Hakim Hart and Mark Armstrong come in with .9 steals per game this year, while Bamba has .8 steals per game.
Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win
Seton Hall enters the game ranked 60th in the nation according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings. They are 84th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 47th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Seton Hall is 173rd in points per game this year. They have been led on offense this year by Kadary Richmond. Richmond comes into the game averaging 16.2 points per game on the year while shooting 44.7 percent. The guard is not a major three-point shooter, hitting just 21.7 percent of his threes on the year, but drives to the basket well, creating his shot. He can also dish the ball when needed on the drive. Richmond leads the team with 4.8 assists per game this year.
This leads to solid shooting chances for Al-Amir Dwaes and Dre Davis. Dawes comes into the game with 14.3 points per game this year. Further, Dre Davis has 14.4 points per game this year. Davis is also shooting well, hitting 49.7 percent on his shots from the field this year.
Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 58th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 18th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate as well. Jaden Bediako leads the way here. He comes into the game with 7.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, 110 of his 216 rebounds have come on the offensive side of the court. The main defensive rebounder is Kadry Richmond. He has 142 of his 183 rebounds there as he averages 6.8 rebounds per game. Further, Dre Davis has 5.7 rebounds per game, while Dylan Addae-Wusu has 5.4 rebounds per game
On defense, Seton Hall is 105th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 115th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Beiako has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 1.8 blocks per game, while also having .4 steals per game. Further, Kadary Richmond has 2.0 steals per game this year, while Dylan Addae-Wusu comes in with 1.8 steals per game on the season.
Final Villanova-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick
These are two evenly-matched teams, both in dire need of a win here. Villanova has covered in five of their last six games overall. Seton Hall has covered in just three of their last six, including missing against Villanova last time out. Still, Seton Hall is at home in this one, so expected a closer game.
Final Villanova-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Villanova +1.5 (-115)