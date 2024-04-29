Virat Kohli's wild celebrations in the aftermath of his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Will Jacks' hundred in their side's Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Gujarat Titans (GT) went viral on the internet.
Virat Kohli and Will Jacks were instrumental in accomplishing a dominant 9-wicket triumph for the RCB as the two batters demolished the Gujarat Titans bowlers to remain unbeaten on 70 off 44 deliveries and 100 off 41 balls, respectively.
Before their batting heroics on the field, the hosts put up a decent total of 200/3 on the board in their allocated 20 overs, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's blistering 84 off 49 balls, and Masood Shahrukh Khan's 50 off 30 deliveries.
Though RCB lost their captain Faf du Plessis early in the run-chase, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks ensured the team's third victory in the current season of the IPL.
Before RCB's win, Will Jacks terrorized the GT bowlers, having smashed his second fifty in only 10 balls.
When he was batting at 94, RCB also needed six runs to win. But Virat Kohli willfully decided against hitting the ball out of the park.
As the opportunity to bring up his maiden IPL hundred came by, Will Jacks lofted the ball into the crowd, leaving Virat Kohli in disbelief.
His reaction to his colleague's ton was trending on X soon after.
Need a maximum? 🤔
Call 📞 Will Jacks
Virat Kohli's expression says it all 🫢💥
Recap the match on @starsportsindia and @officialjiocinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Kh8nn5qWRj
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2024
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli launched a furious post-match rant at his strike-rate critics during the weekend.
Virat Kohli, whose career strike-rate in the IPL stands at 131.02, has been facing flak for his inability to make runs at a good pace after the powerplay overs. At the same time, many former cricketers have highlighted his struggles against spinners.
In the interview, Virat Kohli was asked to share his thoughts on becoming the first batter in the 17th edition of the IPL to complete 500 runs and how he felt about being the most consistent player in the elite T20 competition.
In reply, the Delhi-born cricketer said that milestones weren't a priority for him but could matter to his critics who keep doubting his T20 game. They have even called for his exclusion from India's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
“Not really, I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who loves talking about these stuff [numbers]. But for me, it's just about winning games for the team and there's a reason why you do it for 15 years because you have done it day in and day out,” Virat Kohli told broadcasters after RCB's 9-wicket triumph over Gujarat Titans.
“You have won the games for your team and I am not quite sure if you have not been in that situation yourself and to sit and speak about the game from the box, I don't really think it's the same thing so for me, it's just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game but those who have done it day in and day out they know what's happening and it's kind of muscle memory for me now,” he added.
His statement found support among both fans and former cricketers, with former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan heaping rich praise on him.
“Virat Kohli once again shows T20 cricket isn't just about strike rate. To hit Haris Rauf for 6 at World T20 at a packed MCG and finish the game you need Sher ka Jigar not Strike Rate (SR). Kohli is in same mode in this IPL,” the former India batter posted on social media.
“People keep talking about Virat Kohli’s strike rate but they forget the fact that he is striking close to 150 with orange cap on his head is a marvellous effort,” Irfan Pathan wrote on the microblogging site.
Earlier in the week, Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar tore into Virat Kohli following his subdued knock of 51 off 43 deliveries against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Virat Kohli was quick off the blocks against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, breezing to 32 off only 18 balls. However, he was forced to play risk-free cricket thereafter as RCB lost two quick wickets in the form of skipper Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks.
In his attempts to play a measured innings, the Delhi-born cricketer went into a shell and could only score 19 runs off the following 25 deliveries. Eventually, his defensive approach led to his downfall as he was dismissed by SRH's left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat.
It is worth noting that Virat Kohli wrapped up his knock with a strike rate of 118.6, considered poor as per IPL standards.