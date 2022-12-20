By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Former Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace has found a new home. The former three-star recruit had opted to join the Virginia Cavaliers according to 247Sports.

Kobe Pace spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career in the Tigers backfield. While often sharing carries out of the backfield, Pace struggled to find consistent success.

Pace appeared in 25 total games with Clemson, with his best play coming in 2021.

During the 2021 season, Pace appeared in 11 total games. He finished the season rushing for 641 yards and six touchdowns on 104 total carries.

This past season, Kobe Pace saw his usage drop drastically in the Clemson offense. He fell behind both Will Shipley and Phil Mafah on the depth chart, ultimately playing in just six games.

When given opportunities, Pace attempted to make his presence felt but injuries limited him at times. He finished his final season with Clemson totaling 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 30 total carries. While Pace managed to find the endzone often given his small workload, he struggled to do much else with the ball. He averaged just 2.6 yards per carry during the season.

During his run at Clemson, Kobe Pace showed flashes of how effective he could be. Through his three seasons, he recorded 793 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He added 23 receptions for 192 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

With Kobe Pace opting to join Virginia, he will be reunited with Tony Elliot. Elliot, who is the Cavaliers current head coach, served as both the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Clemson. Now with the pair back together, Pace will likely play a key factor in the Virginia backfield.