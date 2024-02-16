Virginia Tech visits North Carolina as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7) are on the road to take on the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3) Saturday. This game will continue our college basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-North Carolina prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Virginia Tech is sitting towards the bottom of the ACC at the moment. They are coming off a win against Florida State, but that ended a three-game losing streak. Sean Pedulla leads the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game. He also leads the team in assists. Lynn Kidd is the third-leading scorer for the Hokies, and he leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game. As a team, Virginia Tech averages just over 74 points per game.

North Carolina is at the top of the ACC, but they hold a slim lead. They have also lost three of their last five games, and they are coming off a loss against Syracuse. RJ Davis leads the team with 21.4 points per game, and he shoots over 40 percent from three-point range. Armando Barcot is averaging a double-double this season, as well. Harrison Ingram is 1.2 rebounds away from averaging a double-double. As a team, the Tar Heels are scoring 82.3 points per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-North Carolina Odds

Virginia Tech: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

North Carolina: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: ACCN

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech needs to be at their best offensively. It is very hard to match North Carolina on offense, and Virginia Tech has to make their shots. The Hokies are sixth in the ACC in field goal percentage, and they are fifth in three-point percentage. Virginia Tech, on the season, has done a pretty good job making their shots. If Virginia Tech can be lights out from the floor in this game, they will pull off the upset.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina scores a lot of points. Their 82.3 points per game rank them first in the ACC. With that, the Tar Heels are fourth in field goals made per game, and they make their fair share of threes. With RJ Davis, North Carolina is able to score a lot of points. If Davis and company can have a good game against Virginia Tech, they will cover this spread.

North Carolina is just average defensively when it comes to points allowed. However, they allow the second-lowest field goal percentage in the ACC. They also allow the second-lowest three-point percentage in the ACC. North Carolina does not make it easy for their opponents to make baskets, and this game is no different.

Final Virginia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

There is no question that North Carolina is struggling lately. Losing three of their last five games is a clear sign of that. However, they are still the better team. With this game being in Chapel Hill, North Carolina should be the clear favorite. At home this season, North Carolina is 10-1. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, is 1-6 on the road. For this reason, I am going to take North Carolina to cover the spread against Virginia Tech.

Final Virginia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -11.5 (-110)