Virginia Tech faces Louisville. Our college football odds series includes our Virginia Tech Louisville prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10.

The Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Louisville Cardinals. Check out our college football odds series for our Virginia Tech Louisville prediction and pick. Find how to watch Virginia Tech Louisville.

Two coach of the year candidates in college football come from the Atlantic Coast Conference. We are in the month of November, meaning there is just one month left in the 2023 regular season. The National Coach of the Year race is coming into focus, and the ACC has two strong contenders. One is Mike Norvell of Florida State, who has elevated the Seminoles back to their early-2010s perch of prominence. Florida State is a foremost College Football Playoff contender, which is a restoration few anticipated two years ago when the Seminoles were still struggling. Norvell's makeover of Florida State certainly merits coach of the year consideration in the ACC.

The other ACC coach who has to be included in coach of the year discussions is Jeff Brohm of Louisville. In just one season, Louisville has become an ACC title contender. The Cardinals did not have a lot of elite pieces on their roster — some, but not a lot. They had Jack Plummer at quarterback, a relatively ordinary player who toiled at Cal last year in Berkeley before transferring to Louisville. Brohm doesn't even have a top-tier quarterback, and yet he has a team which has lost just one game in the first two months of the season. If Louisville wins this game against Virginia Tech, it will solidify its grip on second place in the ACC and will move one very big step closer to facing Florida State and Norvell in the ACC Championship Game. This is quite a story Brohm is writing in Louisville.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Louisville College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Louisville Odds

Virginia Tech Hokies: +9.5 (-105)

Louisville Cardinals: -9.5 (-115)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Louisville

Time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Hokies really do seem to be figuring things out under second-year head coach Brent Pry. They looked bad for much of September, losing to Purdue, Rutgers and Marshall. However, they have rebounded to win three of their last four and move to 3-1 in the ACC, which is good for third place in the conference standings entering November. Virginia Tech's three ACC wins have been authoritative, too. The Hokies won by 17 over Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, and then by 28 last week against Syracuse. This team seems to have turned a corner. It is playing well and confidently. This team — at this level of performance — will keep the game close against Louisville.

Why Louisville Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinals have become very good very quickly under Jeff Brohm, evolving far sooner than most people expected. The real surprise — and the center of the Louisville turnaround — has been on defense. Brohm is regarded as a brilliant offensive strategist and play designer, but his defense has been the engine behind Louisville's surge into second place in the ACC. The Cardinals physically handled Notre Dame — which is not a soft team — several weeks ago. Louisville then shut out Duke later in October. Duke is a very hard-nosed and tough team under head coach Mike Elko, but Brohm has Louisville playing muscular and successful football.

Virginia Tech is playing better, but all three Hokie wins in the ACC this year have come at home. They have also come against teams which are in the lower half of the ACC standings. Louisville is a much bigger challenge for Tech, which will be hard-pressed to keep pace in this game.

Final Virginia Tech-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech is getting better, but Louisville has been a strong team for most of the season and is playing at home, where it has been lights-out in 2023. Take Louisville.

Final Virginia Tech-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville -9.5