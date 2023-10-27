The Virginia Cavaliers take on the Miami Hurricanes. Check out our college football odds series for our Virginia Miami prediction and pick. Find how to watch Virginia Miami.

The Virginia Cavaliers pulled off the most shocking upset of Week 8 of the college football season when they went into Chapel Hill and stunned previously unbeaten North Carolina. Virginia was an underdog of more than 22 points, but it outplayed North Carolina in a 31-27 win. It's not as though Virginia needed a Hail Mary or a trick play to win. The Cavaliers took a lead in the fourth quarter and held it for the last several minutes against the Tar Heels.

The Virginia defense stopped North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye on multiple fourth-quarter drives when the Tar Heels were trying to take the lead. Virginia generated a good pass rush and hit Maye as he was releasing a pass in the final minute of the game, just past midfield. The altered flight of the ball led to a Virginia interception which sealed the win for coach Tony Elliott, who entered the game very much on the hot seat after one and a half miserable seasons at UVA.

This was Virginia's first FBS win of the 2023 season. The Hoos had won a 2023 game against an FCS team, but they had not yet beaten an FBS opponent. It was North Carolina's first loss of the season, a truly hard-to-fathom moment. It's true that North Carolina has taken some really bad losses over the years under Mack Brown, but losing to a not-very-good Virginia team has to be the most humiliating loss of the Brown era. The result shows that UVA has not given up on Elliott. Players played really hard for him. This sets the scene for Virginia's trip to Miami.

Here are the Virginia-Miami College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Miami Odds

Virginia Cavaliers: +18.5 (-114)

Miami Hurricanes: -18.5 (-106)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How To Watch Virginia vs Miami

Time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Cavaliers are flying after their road upset of North Carolina. They won outright as a massive underdog (more than 22 points). Obviously, this team is capable of playing with passion. It is capable of playing with physicality and toughness. It is capable of generating a strong pass rush. It is capable of playing disruptive defense. All of these ingredients and qualities give Virginia a very good chance of containing a Miami offense which struggled for most of last week against Clemson and does not have a fully healthy version of starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Miami's offense is nowhere near its best. Virginia doesn't have to play a great game to cover the very large spread. It just has to avoid playing a particularly bad game. If Virginia plays average to slightly above average football, Miami's limitations point to Virginia covering the spread. Only if Virginia makes tons of awful mistakes will UVA fail to cover in this game.

Why Miami Could Cover the Spread

The Hurricanes should be very confident after they came back late against Clemson to tie the score, send the game into overtime, and then win. Miami trailed most of the night and seemed done midway through the fourth quarter, but this team did not give up on the game or head coach Mario Cristobal, in spite of the fact that Cristobal's brutally flawed coaching cost UM a win over Georgia Tech earlier in the season. Being able to take down Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney — who have ruled the ACC for most of the past decade — should give this Miami team fresh belief that it can be its best self. That confidence should flow through this game against a Virginia team which, while great against North Carolina, is highly unlikely to play good teams two straight weeks.

Final Virginia-Miami Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Virginia playing two straight games is not something to bank on, but neither is Miami playing a really good game on offense.

Final Virginia-Miami Prediction & Pick: Virginia +18.5