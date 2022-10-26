Walt Corey, ex-Chiefs player and coach, dies at 84

Former NFL player and coach Walt Carey has died at the age of 84 on Sunday, as accounted by two of the teams he served for before in the pro league, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Corey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1938, played college football as a linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes before jumping to the pros in 1960 as an unsigned free agent signee of the Dallas Texans. The Texans would later relocate to Kansas City and become the Chiefs. Corey would retire from the sport as a player in 1966 before starting a long coaching career at the collegiate and professional levels, also serving different coaching roles for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has released a message on the passing of Corey, via the team’s website.

“My family and I are saddened by the news of Walt Corey’s passing,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “An original Dallas Texan who joined the club in 1960, Walt was part of the formative years of the franchise. After his seven-year playing career, he went on to spend an additional 12 years coaching for the Chiefs. He remained invested in the Kansas City community as an Ambassador once he left the sideline and will be remembered for his determination and humility. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Corey also had a memorable time with the Bills as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach from 1987 to 1994.

Former Bills head coach Marv Levy offered his thoughts on his former colleague in Buffalo in an email to the team.

“When I was hired as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, it was Walt Corey whom I hired to be the Defensive Coordinator of those Buffalo Bills teams that he helped propel to those four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990’s. Walt Corey will be missed, and he will always be fondly remembered.

All told, Corey had served coaching roles for a total of 27 years.