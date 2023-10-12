Ravensburger, Games Workshop, and R. Talsorian Games of Disney Lorcana, Warhammer, and Cyberpunk Tabletop will just be three of the 300+ exhibitors for PAX Unplugged 2023, coming this Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3, 2023.

PAX co-show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade have revealed the first list of exhibitors for PAX Unplugged 2023, returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this year. One big part of this year's convention space will belong to the Expo Hall, which will house the above-named tabletop creators, as well as Magpie (Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG), and Cephalofair (Gloomhaven RPG).

Also, part of PAX Unplugged 2023's activities are a variety of panels and live entertainment, including GM Matthew Mercer for the Storytime keynote to kick off the show on Friday morning. Fans can check out the complete first batch of schedule items for their preferred panels and events as well. Fans can expect to see a lot of tabletop personalities during the entire show.

Meanwhile, con-goers can also experience Classic Cardboard featuring an array of classic tabletop games as well as Omegathon, a mega-tournament and long-running PAX tradition featuring tabletop games of all platforms and genres. Newcomers to the tabletop landscape can visit the Learn & Play area hosting sessions led by some of the industry’s biggest names, as well as take part in community meetups and explore freeplay areas featuring plenty of classic and modern games. Of course, the aforementioned Lorcana, Warhammer, and Cyberpunk tabletop games will also make their appearance on these tables.

“PAX Unplugged is such an amazing way to wrap up the year,” says Penny Arcade co-founder Jerry Holkins. “We've got an incredible show planned and I can't wait to get down there and buy a wheelbarrow full of games and dice.”

Media and content creators can register for PAX Unplugged here. Attendees can purchase three-day badges for $85, and pick up single-day badges for $40 each. Families can pick up Sunday Kids Day badges for their children aged 7-12 for $13 each.

