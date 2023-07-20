It has now been well over a year since the Golden State Warriors hoisted their fourth title in the past eight seasons. It was a glorious moment for the players and the fans alike, and it is one that will be etched in their memory forever.

As it turns out, however, two former players were not able to get their hands on their championship ring. That was until Wednesday afternoon. Ex-Dubs studs Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza returned to Golden State to make an appearance in the team's youth basketball camp, and the Warriors saw this as the perfect opportunity to award both players with their rings:

Former Warriors Chris Chiozza and Nemanja Bjelica received their 2022 championship rings while visiting a youth basketball camp 🙌💍 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/10AqDQomq7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2023

You love to see it. Bjelic and Chiozza are no stars, but you can't discredit the contributions they made throughout that memorable championship season.

Bjelica was a key player off the bench for Golden State, averaging 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes of action per contest. Chiozza, on the other hand, served as a backup point guard, logging 10.9 minutes per game in 34 regular season appearances.

After his one-year stint with the Warriors, Bjelica opted to return to Europe to suit up for Turkish side Fenerbahçe, where he once lifted the EuroLeague MVP title. Chiozza, on the other hand, signed with the Brooklyn Nets last summer, but he was eventually waived. The 5-foot-11 guard now plies his trade with UCAM Murcia of the Liga ACB in Spain.

It's great to see these two players back and they finally got their precious piece of silverware.