By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have been the model of success in the NBA for the past several years and that is largely due to Bob Myers, the Warriors general manager. However, his future with the team may not be 100 percent secure. He is currently in the final year of his contract which is set to expire in June and there has been no further information regarding a potential new deal as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bob Myers was originally hired by the Warriors as an assistant general manager under former GM Larry Riley but was promoted after the team moved Riley into the director of scouting position. In his first draft as Warriors general manager, Myers drafted Harrison Barnes in the first round and Draymond Green in the second round. Both players became integral pieces during the team’s 2015 championship run. He also made the decision to hire Steve Kerr as head coach in 2014.

Under Myers, the Warriors reached five straight NBA Finals appearances and six Finals appearances in eight years including four championships. The Warriors also managed to sign Kevin Durant during Myers’ tenure.

One of Myers biggest moves was trading unprotected first round picks in a sign and trade to the Denver Nuggets for Andre Iguodala, a move that at the time was considered a big risk. Iguodala has since become one of the Warriors most valuable role players and a member of all four of their recent championship teams.

For the Warriors sake, hopefully a new deal for Myers is just a mere formality and both sides just need to get a contract ironed out.