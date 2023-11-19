Washington faces San Diego State. Our college basketball odds series has our Washington San Diego State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Washington Huskies take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington San Diego State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Washington San Diego State.

This is an unexpected matchup in the final of the weekend's Las Vegas early-season tournament, at least on one side of the divide. San Diego State, as the defending national runner-up in college basketball following its trip to the 2023 Final Four, expected to be here, but the Washington Huskies upset Xavier on Friday to make their way into this championship contest.

Washington was down seven to Xavier at halftime on Friday but then flustered Xavier's offense in the second half. Washington forced 18 Xavier turnovers for the game and did not allow the Musketeers to feel comfortable at the offensive end of the floor. It didn't help Xavier that it missed 13 free throws, but Washington definitely made life hard for Xavier. In basketball, it is a time-tested piece of wisdom that if a team is struggling from the foul line, the opponent has to make sure to avoid allowing easy baskets. Make that team continue to shoot pressure free throws. Xavier kept missing, and Washington did not allow easy baskets, which paved the way for the Huskies' 74-71 win on Friday.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins entered this season on the hot seat. After a loss to Nevada earlier in the week, that seat got hotter, but the win over Xavier could be a turning point for Hopkins. If Washington can knock off a credentialed opponent such as San Diego State, the Huskies could begin to dream big this season.

San Diego State, for most of the past 15 years, has been a defense-first basketball program. The emphasis on defense and rebounding under former coach Steve Fisher and current coach Brian Dutcher elevated the program and put it in position to make last spring's stunning run to the national championship game. However, this San Diego State team can also score. The Aztecs scored 88 points in a recent win over Long Beach State. They scored 79 points against Saint Mary's on Friday in a blowout victory. SDSU's ability to perform at both ends of the floor is what has made the Aztecs a better team and program. The Aztecs hope to display that two-way quality against Washington in Las Vegas.

Here are the Washington-San Diego State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Washington Huskies: +7.5 (-115)

San Diego State Aztecs: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Washington vs San Diego State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies have been disruptive on defense when they play their best under Mike Hopkins. That disruptiveness was on display when UW forced 18 Xavier turnovers on Friday. If Washington can bother San Diego State's offense and create an ugly game — the kind of game, ironically, which San Diego State has commonly welcomed over the years — the Huskies should be able to keep this game very close. They took down Xavier and won outright as an underdog, so that's a sign this team might be better than previously thought. It's also an indication this team might be a really good spread choice as an underdog once again.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs are defending well and scoring well. They are getting production at both ends of the court. They are a better team than Washington. More than that, Washington is in this final because Xavier missed 13 free throws in 31 attempts on Friday. If San Diego State gets 31 foul shots in this game, it will likely make a few more than 18 and will get the easy points it needs to not only win, but cover.

Final Washington-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State, the runner-up in last season's NCAA Tournament, is playing a Washington team whose coach is on the hot seat. SDSU just beat a touted Saint Mary's team by 25. SDSU is a lot better. Take the Aztecs.

Final Washington-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -7.5