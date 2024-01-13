It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Washington vs. UCLA prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Washington hopes to break their eight-game losing streak against UCLA in a rare off-year for the Bruins. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Washington-UCLA prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

UCLA isn't a team that Washington loved to see in recent years. Washington has lost to UCLA in eight consecutive games, dating back to January 2nd, 2020. Washington's last win came on February 2nd, 2019, coincidentally also the last time they were favorites. Washington lost three straight to open up Pac-12 play but has righted the ship with two wins at home. They are 6-4 in their last ten games, but the only game they were favored to win out of the losses was a disappointing loss to Oregon at home. Keion Brooks paces the offense, averaging 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Sahvir Wheeler is the distributor, tallying 6.6 assists along with 15.8 points.

UCLA already has more losses this season than they had all last year. UCLA comes into this game with a 6-10 record, which for bettors includes a 5-10-1 mark against the spread. Last season, UCLA finished with a 31-6 record before losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen. Their offense is missing some of their threats from last season, with Sebastian Mack being the team leader at 13.9 points per game. UCLA started their Pac-12 schedule with a win over Oregon State but dropped four straight games to Oregon, Stanford, Cal, and Utah. They failed to score over 60 points in each.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Washington-UCLA Odds

Washington: -3 (-110)

UCLA: +3 (-110)

Over: 141 (-110)

Under: 141 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

The UCLA offense is so bad that Washington could have a below-average unit themselves and still hold the advantage. Fortunately for Washington, they have the 39th-best offense in the country, averaging 81.7 points per game. It's a shame for UCLA because they are wasting a near-elite defense due to their lack of offense. Washington may not reach their point-per-game average in this one, especially after UCLA gave up 90 to Utah. An off-night for Washington would likely be 60-70 points, which could be still more than enough to cover the spread.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread

The UCLA staff are thankful their defense is passing the test this season. If their defense weren't up to the challenge, their record would be even worse. It's the only thing keeping them in games as of late, and they hope it will show up again on Sunday evening. UCLA takes pride in their defense and won't be happy about giving up 90 points to Utah. They will likely emphasize defense even more tonight, which they will need to keep Washington's 39th-ranked offense in check. We won't lie: it isn't easy to trust UCLA to score enough to keep up with Washington. It will be a difficult watch as the Bruins miss shots and turn the ball over. If you still like UCLA's home-court advantage and believe their defense can keep them in this one, back the Bruins at home.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick

UCLA's combination of a highly effective defense and disappointing offense is a good recipe for under. The under hasn't been hitting as much as you may think, but it seems more consistent in Pac-12 play. UCLA failed to score more than 60 points in four straight games, which resulted in four unders. Other than a setback against Utah, UCLA didn't allow the opposing offense to score more than 70 points in five consecutive games. Washington's offense ranks 39th in the country, averaging 81.7 points per game. However, UCLA has shut down some good offenses during this run. They held Stanford and Oregon to less than 65 points, two teams that rank in the top 100 in offense and average over 75 points per game.

UCLA will do its part on the defensive end to keep this game under, and they will also do it on the offensive end. This could be an ugly offensive game, and there isn't a total low enough to trust taking the over.

UCLA's offense is also a reason to take Washington's spread. UCLA were favorites against Cal and Stanford, and their defense held them to 66 and 59 points. For any average offense, this would be more than enough to win. Well, UCLA's offense isn't close to average, and they ended up losing by nine and six points. It's almost impossible to see a scenario where UCLA's offense can keep up in this game.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Under 141 (-110) and Washington -3 (-110)