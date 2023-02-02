Tom Brady's retirement breaks Internet with tributes, reactions
Brady posted a 53-second video on his social media platforms Wednesday morning,
announcing
his retirement for the second straight offseason
NFL stars including Patrick Mahomes and JJ Watt immediately congratulated Brady and called him the 🐐
Gisele Bündchen, Brady's ex-wife of 13 years, wished him well in a comment on his retirement post
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft both released statements as well, reflecting on Brady as the "ultimate winner"
Gronk reacted in classic Gronk fashion, welcoming Brady to the "2x retired club"
Brady has a $375 million contract with FOX for his post-playing career, but will not be part of their Super Bowl coverage
this year
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio speculated that Brady's retirement could result in Aaron Rodgers playing one more season
With Brady retired, teams like the 49ers, Raiders and Jets will have to look elsewhere for potential QBs next season
Brady's resume is unmatched as a 7x Super Bowl Champion, 5x Super Bowl
MVP
, 3x League MVP, and the all-time leader in passing yards and TDs
We'll simply never see another Tom Brady. Read more about why the GOAT retired below ⬇️
