Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star quarterback’s decision has led to questions about whether or not Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers will follow suit. One NFL expert believes that Rodgers will play “at least one more year” as a result of Brady’s retirement, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“With Tom Brady done playing (we think) and eligible for Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2028, Aaron Rodgers likely will play at least one more year. If Rodgers retires, he becomes the obvious second fiddle to Brady during the looming Hall of Fame induction weekend,” Florio wrote.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are both sure-fire Hall of Famers. But as talented as Rodgers is, Brady would draw the majority of the attention in a potential Hall of Fame induction ceremony given his status.

Rodgers’ future is extremely uncertain at the moment. There are 3 realistic possibilities for him this offseason. He will either retire, get traded from Green Bay, or remain with the Packers in 2023. Rodgers expects to make his decision in reference to retirement within the next couple of weeks. But he may opt to take more time pondering his final decision as a result of Brady’s announcement.

Aaron Rodgers still has enough talent to help a team win. If he decides to play one more year, it seems likelier than not that Green Bay will trade him. But nothing is certain at this juncture.

We will continue to provide updates on Aaron Rodgers as they are made available.