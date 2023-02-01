Like the rest of the world, Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has reacted to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s retirement. It might not have been cordial the first time around, but Bündchen seemed pleased with Brady’s decision to hang up his cleats.

Brady originally retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. However, he decided to reverse that decision and returned to Tampa Bay. That decision caused a rift between Brady and Bündchen, which eventually led to their divorce. Brady announced his retirement via a video on social media. Bündchen responded to Brady’s video on Instagram and was seemingly happy to see the quarterback actually hang up his cleats this time.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen wrote. Her message was accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married back in 2009 after they began dating in 2006. They were married for 13 years and have two children – a boy and a girl – together. Bündchen was by Brady’s side as he became a three-time MVP and a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

But when Brady refused to retire before 2022 – his age 45 season – Bündchen couldn’t budge any further. As Brady set into the twilight of his career, he was simultaneously dealing with the twilight of his marriage.

Still, Gisele Bündchen still has love for Brady. They spent over a decade together and started a family. While they may no longer be together, Bündchen is still happy for Brady and glad to see him round off his legendary NFL career.