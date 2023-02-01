Tom Brady has shocked the NFL by suddenly announcing his retirement early on Wednesday morning. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback retired last offseason before coming out of retirement for one last season, but after a tough year with the Bucs that ended with them crashing out of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady has decided to call it quits for good this offseason.

As previously mentioned, the 2022 season didn’t exactly go the way Brady and the Buccaneers were hoping for, but it doesn’t sound like that’s why he is deciding it’s time to retire. Brady has reportedly consulted with his family, and his desire to spend more time with them has played a big role in him deciding to finally put an end to the greatest career the NFL has ever seen.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The greatest of all time, for the second time in two offseasons but this time for good, steps away. My understanding is family considerations played a major role in this decision. Tom Brady wanted to play until 45. And now retires.”

After a rather public divorce with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, during the 2022 season, Brady has decided that it’s time to finally focus on life after football. Family has always been something that’s important to Brady, so it’s not entirely surprising to see that they were the driving force in his decision to hang up his cleats. It will be interesting to see what Brady’s next move in retirement is, but for now, it seems more than likely that he will spend time with his family before making any more big decisions in his life.