The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Oklahoma Sooners had everything going their way a few weeks ago. They had beaten Texas and were unbeaten on the season. They had a path to the College Football Playoff and at least a New Year's Six bowl game. Then everything went horribly wrong. The Sooners lost a few sloppy road games to Kansas and Oklahoma State. They easily could have won both, but a flood of mistakes and missed opportunities crushed them in games with small margins. The Heisman Trophy candidacy of quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been squashed. It's done and dusted. The Sooners are also currently on the outside looking in as far as the race to the Big 12 Championship Game is concerned. They need to win out and get help from other sources to make the conference title game. They also need to win out and get help in order to make a New Year's Six bowl. As things currently stand, they probably wouldn't get in. They need a number of one-loss teams to lose a second game.

West Virginia will go to a bowl game, so that preseason goal has been achieved. However, West Virginia fans aren't interested in being 7-5. They want to be a nine-win program. WVU needs to win out in order to reach nine wins. Notching an impressive win on the road against Oklahoma would significantly change the way this season is viewed. Coach Neal Brown needs a high-impact win in November for this season to feel like an accomplishment, not mere survival.

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Mountaineers have shown they can play well this season. It doesn't happen all the time, but when they come out of the gate sharp — as they did in a recent blowout of BYU — they look like a very good team. BYU, of course, is barely above .500 and isn't particularly strong this season. Oklahoma is a much better team. However, if West Virginia's best brand of ball shows up for this game, a struggling Oklahoma team might not be able to punch back against the Mountaineers. Oklahoma's offense was off balance for most of last week's 27-24 loss to Oklahoma State. The Sooners have a problem with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who seems to be holding the rest of the team back. A change at this position is expected in the offseason. West Virginia's defense can certainly contain the Oklahoma offense.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover the Spread

The Sooners have played only one home game since October 1. They have been on the road a lot over the past five weeks. Now they finally get to come back home. They are coming off a frustrating pair of losses and should be very angry, not demoralized. This team knows it expects to play better, and head coach Brent Venables won't let the Sooners sulk or quit. They will play hard, and if they do, they are better and more talented than West Virginia across the board.

Final West Virginia-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Final West Virginia-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: West Virginia +12.5