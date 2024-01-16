West Virginia looks for back-to-back upsets as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

West Virginia looks for back-to-back upsets as they face Oklahoma. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a West Virginia-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

West Virginia enters the game sitting at 6-10 on the year, and just 1-2 in conference play this year. They had lost five of six and were heavy underdogs to Texas last time out. They played a great game with Texas though, leading at the half. After being down one at the 15:59 mark of the second, they took off. West Virginia would take the lead and never surrender it, winning 76-73.

Oklahoma enters the game sitting at 13-3 on the year. They opened the year 10-0 but then fell to North Carolina in a game that was not that close. It was a 12-point loss to the Tar Heels. They would win their next three, but then struggled against TCU, falling by nine. Last time out, they faced Kansas. Oklahoma kept it close the entire first half, but the second half got away from them. They lost fell behind just a minute and a half into the second half and could not come back. Falling 78-66.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Oklahoma Odds

West Virginia: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

Oklahoma: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread

West Virginia ranks 136th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 180th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 119th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They currently rank 279th in points per game this year, while sitting 301st in effective shooting percentage this year. RaeQuan Battle leads the way in terms of points per game with 20.2 points per game. He has played in just six games but has been a welcome part of the offense. He scored 14 against Texas and 21 against Kansas State. The battle is joined in scoring well by Quinn Slazinski. Slazinski comes in with 14.4 points per game this year, but he is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field this year.

West Virginia comes in ranked 150th in rebounds per game this year. Still, they are 266th in defensive round percentage this year. Jesse Edwards had been the leader in rebounds with 8.7 per game, but he has been out since December. That leaves Josiah Harris as the leader. He comes in with just 4.9 rebounds per game this year, while Slazinski comes in with 4.6 rebounds per game.

West Virginia is 150th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 301st in the nation against the three this year. Battle has come and been a difference on the defensive end this year. In his six games, he is averaging 1.8 steals per game.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

Oklahoma ranks 20th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 41st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 41st in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 21 in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 15.0 points per game this year, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 38 of his 98 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 14.2 points per game and is shooting 58.3 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma is 63rd in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 45th in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 72nd in defensive rebounding rate. This is led by Sam Godwin and Jalon Moore. Godwin comes into the game with 5.7 rebounds per game, while he also averages 8.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Moore comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game with his 9.0 points per game.

Oklahoma is 29th in the nation in points this year. They are seventh in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.8 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final West Virginia-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

West Virginia did just come away with a huge upset of Texas, but Oklahoma is better than Texas. The West Virginia offense has been better with Battle in the lineup, but they still will struggle against the Oklahoma defense. They are much better than Texas, and that will be the difference in this one. West Virginia will not be able to go on the same runs they did against Texas. Take Oklahoma to win big in this one.

Final West Virginia-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -13.5 (-110)